Dennis Schroder can't help but mock himself after disastrous 4-for-26 performance in FIBA World Cup quarterfinals: "What was that?"

Following his abysmal 4-for-26 shooting performance during Germany's win against Latvia on Wednesday, Dennis Schroder couldn't resist poking fun at his own struggles.

Leading up to the game, Schroder had been performing impressively, averaging 19.8 points and 6.8 assists per game in 26 minutes of play for Germany.

However, he hit a rough patch against Latvia, recording only nine points, four assists, one rebound and two steals, alongside four turnovers and an 0-for-8 performance from beyond the arc.

“What was that,” Schroder wrote in an Instagram story.

In the closing moments of the game, Dennis Schroder missed a floater, which gave Latvia's Davis Bertans an opportunity to attempt a long 3-pointer. However, Bertans' shot hit the rim and Germany won 81-79.

Schroder’s 0-for-8 3-point shooting tied for the highest number of 3-point attempts without a successful make in a FIBA World Cup game this year, with Piter Girgoorian also going 0-for-8 against France.

This also marked the first time in 11 games in the competition that Schroder did not reach double-digit scoring.

Schroder's 15.3% shooting also stands as the lowest for any player who has attempted 15 or more field goals in a FIBA World Cup game since Hidayet Turkoglu in 2002 against Russia, when he had a field goal percentage of 12.5% (2-for-16).

Despite Schroder’s terrible performance, Germany's team displayed its support and appreciation for its leader after the final buzzer sounded.

As Dion Waiters once said, it's better to go 0-for-30 than 0-for-9, because if you go 0-for-9, that means you stopped shooting and lost your confidence.

Dennis Schroder struggles, but Franz Wagner steps up

After sustaining a left ankle injury following a slight midair collision in Germany’s opening game, Franz Wagner returned to the lineup and had a great performance.

Wagner made a significant impact coming off the bench, contributing 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

His performance made him the second German player in the FIBA World Cup this year to tally more than 15 points and more than five rebounds off the bench, following in the footsteps of his brother Moritz, who accomplished the feat against Japan with 25 points and nine rebounds.