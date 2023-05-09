Denny Crum coaching record: Looking at Louisville Hall of Fame coach's career

rIt was confirmed earlier that former Louisville Cardinals head coach Denny Crum passed away at the age of 86. The legendary coach is considered one of the best leaders and has had a Hall of Fame coaching career.

Crum started his coaching career back in 1971, when he was hired by the University of Louisville. Throughout his coaching career, Crum has led the cardinals to the final four multiple times, which makes him seventh in all-time final four appearances. That record ties him with Adolph Rupp, the head coach of the University of Kentucky for 41 years.

Due to his stellar leadership, Crum has led the Cardinals to a ton of accolades when he was still the coach. He's a two-time NCAA Division I champion, a three-time MVC regular season champ and 11-time Metro tournament title holder among others.

Crum retired from coaching back in 2001 with a 675–295 record.

You might also be interested in reading this: Legendary Cardinals coach Denny Crum dies at 86: All you need to know

Poll : 0 votes