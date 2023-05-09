Legendary Cardinals coach Denny Crum dies at 86: All you need to know

The legendary coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Denny Crum, has passed away, the school has confirmed earlier. The details of his passing hasn't been released, but his history of having dealt with stroke over the years could have been the reason behind it. Crum was 86 years old before his passing.

Current head coach for the Cardinals, Kenny Payne, has released a statement regarding the news.

"Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world."

My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today... We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan.

"He is in a better place," Payne continued. "Rest in peace Coach. You touched so many. Well done."

