“THE KING HAS RETURNED” - Giannis Antetokounmpo had fans predicting his next team with a cold tweet  

Giannis Antetokounmpo surprised his fans and followers on social media after posting an image of himself with a caption talking about how he's tired of getting disrespected. With that said, fans quickly speculated that the Greek Freak is moving on from the Milwaukee Bucks and could join a different team in the summer.

"I’m tired of the disrespect. I’m coming." Giannis wrote.

Antetokounmpo's tweet could mean anything, or he could just be really tired of getting disrespected. However, fans still started on thinking about where Giannis could land next season. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Dahney_🎲🏀 @dahney4real @Giannis_An34 THE KING HAS RETURNED, next season gonna be crazy tho @Giannis_An34 THE KING HAS RETURNED, next season gonna be crazy tho

With all the speculations from the fans, Giannis hasn't clarified the message he was trying to convey in his tweet. Still, it appears as if the two-time MVP is focused on getting better after getting eliminated by the Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the first-round of the playoffs.

Despite finishing first in the Eastern Conference, the Greek star and his squad wasn't able to get the job done in the first-round. The Bucks weren't ready for the Heat's intense playoff run. Giannis averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 2023 postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could be talking about not being named in the All-Defensive team

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the season on a stellar note after averaging more than 30 points for the first time. Additionally, he helped the Bucks finish their campaign as one of the best defensive squads in the entire league. With Giannis' help, Milwaukee was able to finish in the top five on defensive net rating.

The league has announced the players who were named in the two All-Defensive teams. In both teams, Giannis wasn't part of any team and he could have felt disrespected by that.

The first team features his teammates, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez, who were both significant defensive forces throughout the season. Along with the two Bucks players are Jaren Jackson Jr, Alex Caruso and Evan Mobley. The 2021 Finals MVP wasn't included in the five players who made it in the first team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams:



First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue Holiday



Second team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive teams:First team: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Alex Caruso, Evan Mobley, Jrue HolidaySecond team: Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green, Derrick White

The second team All-defense features Bam Adebayo, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, Draymond Green and Derrick White. By being snubbed, Giannis could have taken it personal.

Giannis has always been a great defensive player, but he isn't the only great defensive player who was snubbed. Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, who was last year's Defensive Player of the Year winner, was ignored by the voters. Even Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets, who was in the conversation to potentially win the DPOY award early in the season was snubbed.

