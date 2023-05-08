Photos: Giannis Antetokounmpo debuts new hairstyle as he enjoys an early offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a fresh new look for the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar debuted his new hairstyle, which makes him look much different. The basketball player showed off his new look on his Instagram profile.

Antetokounmpo is currently enjoying an early offseason. His Bucks were among the favorites to win the championship in the 2022-23 season, but were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games.

The 28-year-old forward has received a lot of criticism for getting eliminated in the first round. However, it doesn't seem that he's affected by it. Antetokounmpo wasn't at his 100% during the series, but will look to recover from his injuries and bounce back next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's old hairstyle is "all gone"

The two-time MVP posted a picture of his new hairstyle on his Instagram Story. He captioned it "all gone," referring to his old hairstyle. While it's unknown if Giannis Antetokounmpo will keep this hairstyle heading into the new season, fans will certainly see more of it this summer.

Despite failing to win another title for the Milwaukee Bucks, it doesn't seem that Giannis is affected by the criticism. However, the next season will be much different as the Bucks will have a new head coach.

Antetokounmpo debuted his new hairstyle on Instagram Story (Image via giannis_an34 / Instagram)

Giannis Antetokounmpo'd body has gone through a drastic transformation since his rookie season almost a decade ago. He is now much bulkier, more athletic and stronger, but his new hairstyle seems to be the tribute to his beginning in the NBA.

The seven-time All-Star is enjoying his season and spending time with his family. Considering that he was eliminated in the first round, Giannis and the Bucks will have a much longer offseason than many other teams, but will also use this time to rest and improve.

The Bucks were eliminated in the first round, which was a huge upset (Image via Getty Images)

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the regular season. He was very efficient on both ends of the floor and was one of the top MVP candidates. However, he finished third in MVP voting.

Greek Freak had a rather disappointing postseason. However, he couldn't do much as he dealt with a back injury. In three games against the Miami Heat, the forward averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo didn't seem to be worried about the result he achieved this season. However, he'll certainly work hard to further improve and lead his team to another title.

