"Jimmy factory reset this man" - NBA fans troll Giannis Antetokounmpo after he showcases new haircut after playoff exit

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his latest haircut on social media over the weekend.

In the photo, the two-time MVP can be seen sporting a shaved-head look, similar to his hairstyle in his rookie year in the 2013-14 season. However, the timing of the photo may not have been the best for Antetokounmpo.

His first-seeded Milwaukee team were recently upset 4-1 by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. So naturally, NBA fans on Twitter had some fun trolling the superstar for his new look.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Giannis back with the rookie cut Giannis back with the rookie cut https://t.co/ZKZs90D9mZ

Many fans cracked jokes relating to Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler, who dominated the Bucks all series long.

“Jimmy factory reset this man,” one fan said.

“Jimmy made this dude reevaluate life,” another said.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @TheNBACentral Jimmy made this dude reevaluate life @TheNBACentral Jimmy made this dude reevaluate life

Meanwhile, others commented about how weird it looked to see Antetokounmpo resorting back to his old hairstyle:

“When was the last time Giannis had a buzz cut? It feels so weird seeing him like this lol,” one fan said.

Depressed Toronto Raptors Fan @Toronto84433172 @TheNBACentral When was the last time Guannis had a buzz cut? It feels so weird seeing him like this lol @TheNBACentral When was the last time Guannis had a buzz cut? It feels so weird seeing him like this lol

“Please tell me this is fake,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new look:

david @Davidlemke15 @TheNBACentral That loss got him going back to his old ways like he just got broken up with @TheNBACentral That loss got him going back to his old ways like he just got broken up with 😭😭💀

NEVERMINDTHAT @anthonymt93 @TheNBACentral And he brought back the MySpace 2008 pose too @TheNBACentral And he brought back the MySpace 2008 pose too 😂

🥷§híďoshi_Tony @Shidoshi_Tony @TheNBACentral Next time brodie gonna show up like Next time brodie gonna show up like @TheNBACentral 😭Next time brodie gonna show up like https://t.co/zEBhv1gkpI

Century 🅙 @CenturyOG @TheNBACentral Bro needs to be in the gym not the barbershop @TheNBACentral Bro needs to be in the gym not the barbershop

𝙅𝙏 💫 @JamesTatum01 @TheNBACentral So you’re saying his old haircut is failure? Every cut he ever had was successful cut. There is no failure in barbershops. Idk why you asking this question. @TheNBACentral So you’re saying his old haircut is failure? Every cut he ever had was successful cut. There is no failure in barbershops. Idk why you asking this question.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Scenario: NBA analyst predicts former Bucks champion joining New York Knicks

Colin Cowherd says Giannis Antetokounmpo's greatness is the reason for Mike Budenholzer’s firing

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Following their disappointing playoff loss to the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks fired coach Mike Budenholzer on Thursday. According to FS1’s Colin Cowherd, the reason for Budenholzer’s firing had to do with Antetokounmpo’s greatness.

During a recent episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd said that teams with elite superstar talent like Antetokounmpo can’t get dominated in a playoff series.

“The reason Budenholzer was fired is because, when you have Giannis you can’t get rolled in a series when you’re a favorite and get outcoached,” the analyst said.

“The better the stars, the higher the expectations. That’s the downside of having a transcendent, generational superstar player. You can’t give away games.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— @ColinCowherd "The reason Budenholzer was fired is because of Giannis... The better the stars, the higher the expectations." "The reason Budenholzer was fired is because of Giannis... The better the stars, the higher the expectations." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/dvhaCrXYE0

Antetokounmpo himself also spoke about Budenholzer’s lack of adjustments following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat.

“Out of respect, you’ve got to let the coach make the adjustments,” Antetokounmpo said.

“At the end of the day, I wish I could’ve guarded (Jimmy Butler) more. I don’t know, double-team him more, try to make him pass the ball.

“Maybe switch the matchup for a little bit, give Jrue (Holiday) a break. I don’t think as a team we made the right (adjustments) or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could have against him.”

It remains to be seen who the Bucks will hire as their next coach. Former championship-winning coaches Nick Nurse and Frank Vogel have been mentioned as potential candidates.

However, one thing is clear: whoever ends up taking Budenholzer’s place will be facing immense expectations from Day 1.

Also read: Top 5 coaches who can replace Mike Budenholzer as Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Poll : 0 votes