Denver Broncos' Sean Payton reveals Michael Jordan invite that made him only NFL coach to ever endorse Air Jordan

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 08, 2025 11:20 GMT
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos' Sean Payton reveals Michael Jordan invite that made him only NFL coach to ever endorse Air Jordan (Source: Imagn)

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, one of the league’s most seasoned leaders, is the only NFL coach endorsed by Jordan Brand. On Sunday, the Super Bowl winner revealed a special Michael Jordan invite, which made him the lone coach to wear his shoes.

In a post shared by Nice Kicks, Payton, in an interview, discussed his Jordan Brand affiliation. The coach recalled meeting Michael Jordan at his golf club, where the NBA icon offered to endorse Payton with his signature products.

"The Super Bowl was in Miami and I had an email about this new golf course that Michael Jordan was opening, Grove XXIII," Payton said.
"We pull in Michael. He was paying with a large group, and he was finishing up, and then he said, 'I know you wear the Jordans 11 golds,'. He goes, 'I am going to make you the first Jordan brand coach.'"

The Denver Broncos coach added how Jordan fulfilled that promise, making Payton the only NFL coach to endorse Air Jordan.

"Three weeks later, like 15 boxes came of just different Jordan shoes, so the shoes come in, the clothes come in, I don't ever take it for granted, I'm real appreciative and the rule is if I gift you one of those, you can't sell them on Ebay," Payton continued.
Since meeting MJ in Miami, Payton has worn Jordan's in every game he’s coached. Payton's style has become closely tied to the brand, and he often posts pictures of packages online while frequently sporting the Jordan 11s on the football field.

Denver Broncos cornerback once revealed how Sean Payton flexes his shoes from Michael Jordan's brand

All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II once revealed how Sean Payton flexed his Jordan shoe collection in the Broncos dressing room.

The former Defensive Player of the Year claimed that Payton always showcased new shoes while speaking about his deal with Michael Jordan's brand.

"(Payton) brags about it a little bit, (saying) ‘You haven’t seen these in stores yet.' Every day he’s showing off new shoes," Surtain said.
"He was telling me the scoop about Jordan and how they treat him. He was like, once you join Jordan, it’s a brotherhood from here on. But I’m with Nike right now, so we will see how things go."

Payton is a proud Jordan brand representative and also has his own Denver Broncos-themed Jordan's, which are yet to be released to the public.

Edited by Bhargav
