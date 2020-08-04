Denver Nuggets 121-113 Oklahoma City Thunder: Player ratings as Jokic takes over the game in OT

The Denver Nuggets defeated their western conference rivals Oklahoma City Thunder in a thriller of a basketball game which went to overtime. Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points in the victory. Young guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a team-high 24 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both the teams gained and lost leads time and again in a match which went back and forth. Veteran point guard Chris Paul and Denver Nuggets star centre Nikola Jokic made some clutch plays in the fourth quarter for their respective teams.

Denver Nuggets Player Ratings

Torrey Craig - 4/10

Craig didn't have a great game for the Denver Nuggets. He could only muster 6 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in the game. He will need to impress coach Mike Malone with better performances if he wants to keep his place in the starting XI.

Paul Millsap - 7/10

Veteran power forward Paul Millsap had another good outing for the Denver Nuggets against Oklahoma City Thunder . He played good defence and and also chipped in with 17 important points.

Monte Morris- 7/10

Talented guard Monte Morris scored 17 points and ensured that the Denver Nuggets had an able playmaker on the floor when Nikola Jokic was resting on the bench. He finished the game with 4 assists.

Michael Porter Jr.- 9/10

Young gun Michael Porter Jr. had a career night as he scored 37 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He gave the opposition defenders trouble all game and scored with a versatile range of shots. He also grabbed 12 rebounds in the game and absolutely dominated the contest.

Nikola Jokic- 9/10

It is rare to see Nikola Jokic have a bad game. He turned up when the Denver Nuggets needed him the most and took over the game in the fourth quarter and overtime against Oklahoma City Thunder . He finished the game with an impressive statline of 30 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds which ensured he had another NBA triple-double to his name.

Jerami Grant- 4/10

Jerami Grant could not make the positive impact the Denver Nuggets were expecting him to have against Oklahoma City Thunder. He only scored 2 points and grabbed 4 rebounds and was also troubled by the Oklahoma City Thunder forwards while defending.

Mason Plumlee- 6/10

Mason Plumlee made most of the time he was on the court by playing tough defence against Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams and grabbing 5 rebounds for the Denver Nuggets.

P.J. Dozier- 3/10

Guard P.J. Dozier didn't make a considerable impact on the outcome of the match. He mostly acted as the help defender on the defensive possesions and scored 3 points in the game.

Oklahoma City Thunder Player Ratings

Chris Paul- 8/10

Veteran point guard Chris Paul dominated proceedings throughout the game with his accurate shooting and court vision. He was instrumental in keeping the scoreline close for the Oklahoma City Thunder and ended the game with 23 points and team high 8 assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- 8/10

Youngster Shai Gilgeous Alexander is blossoming into a prolific point guard. He had another great game tonight as he scored a team high 24 points and made life difficult for the Denver Nuggets defenders. He also grabbed 5 rebounds.

Lu Dort- 4/10

Swingman Lu Dort scored 10 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder but was found suspect on the defensive end. The Denver Nuggets offensive players were able to get past him easily.

Danilo Gallinari- 7/10

Dependable power forward Danilo Gallinari put in another good performance for Oklahoma City Thunder by scoring 20 points for Billy Donovan's men. His shooting was on point and he also played some good defence in the paint.

Steven Adams- 5/10

New Zealand national Steven Adams finished the game with 9 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City Thunder. He struggled to keep his match-up Nikola Jokic at bay which costed his team a win.

Hamidou Diallo- 3/10

Diallo had a poor performance in the game as he ended up with a statline of 2 points and 7 rebounds. At this rate, coach Billy Donovan might have to give his minutes to another player.

Darius Bazley- 3/10

Bazley had a night to forget as he could only score 5 points and grab 3 rebounds in 23 minutes. He will be looking to improve his performance in the next game.

Nerlens Noel- 5/10

Nerlens Noel was up to the mark defensively and also grabbed 7 rebounds. Noel has done a good job for the Oklahoma City Thunder as a back up to starting centre Steven Adams.

