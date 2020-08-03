Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, 2:30 PM ET (Wednesday 12:00 AM IST)

Venue: HP Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Dallas Mavericks who are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference will hope to beat the twelfth seeded Sacramento Kings to rise in the rankings and get a better first-round match-up in the NBA playoffs. While on the other hand, the Sacramento Kings will hope to win and boost their chances of qualifying for the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks' start in the NBA bubble has been far from perfect. They had a strong showing in the scrimmages with victories against the Lakers and the 76ers. However, they have since lost both their regular season games so far against the Rockets and the Suns.

Luka Doncic has been exceptional for the Dallas Mavericks with a triple-double against the Rockets and a 40 point game against the Phoenix Suns. Kristaps Porzingis has also been in great shape with two 30 point games.

Trey Burke's 31 point blitz with impeccable 3 point shooting against the Rockets has added another sharpshooting option to the Dallas Mavericks. However, they did struggle from beyond the arc in the game against the Suns shooting just 6 of 31 three pointers.

The Dallas Mavericks have however been inconsistent and have given up big leads down the stretch. They were in great positions to win both games so far but ended up losing the plot in the fourth quarter. They will hope to turn things around in the upcoming game against the Sacramento Kings.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in action for the Dallas Mavericks

It is safe to say that Luka Doncic is the present and future of the Dallas Mavericks. His presence on the floor guarantees scoring and excellent ball movement from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic is a walking triple-double machine and is always contributing in some way while being on the floor.

In the previous three games against the Kings this season, he has scored over 20 points and at least 8 assists leading them to two wins in three encounters. His current form has been excellent and his play down the stretch will be key in the upcoming game against the Kings.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Sacramento Kings preview

The Sacramento Kings have not had a great showing so far in the NBA bubble. With some good contributions from De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they came close to beating the San Antonio Spurs but were unable to close the game.

The Sacramento Kings have a strong young lineup with De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield leading the way. However, their star players struggled to get the ball to the basket against the Orlando Magic, and this led to their eventual 116-132 blowout loss.

Relive @swipathefox's career-high 39-PT performance on Friday before the @SacramentoKings match up with the Magic TONIGHT at 6:00 PM ET on @NBATV! #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/3vM3hFM4x8 — NBA (@NBA) August 2, 2020

The Kings will hope to get a win against the powerful Dallas Mavericks as they currently languish near the bottom of the rankings among teams in the NBA bubble. They will need to win more consistently to make it into the play-in tournament.

Key player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox in action for the Sacramento Kings

The key player in the Sacramento Kings' offense De'Aaron Fox. He recently had a great game against the Spurs with a career-high 39 points. He has averaged 20.7 points and 6.7 assists a game and has been the top scorer for the Kings this season. Fox has blown hot and cold in the NBA bubble so far. His form will be crucial if the Sacramento Kings hope to snatch victory from the Dallas Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings predicted lineup

De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Richaun Holmes

Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to blow the Sacramento Kings out with ease. With Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in such great form, it is only a matter of time before the rest of the team can catch up and help them during closing moments of games. The brilliant shooting of Seth Curry and Trey Burke will be something to look out for.

This game is not likely to be very close unless De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield can fire some magical 3s to lead the way for the Sacramento Kings. The odds are stacked against the Kings in this game versus the Mavericks

Where to watch Mavericks vs Kings?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Southwest. This game will not be broadcast on national television. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

