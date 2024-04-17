Denver Nuggets 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA Playoffs approach

The Denver Nuggets’ defense of their championship will be seriously tested starting on Saturday when the star-studded LA Lakers invade Mile High City. A rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals will greet basketball fans who waited for nearly a year for the mouthwatering showdown. Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets look ready to vanquish the purple and gold team again but it will have to address some issues.

As long as "The Joker" is healthy, Denver will be tough to beat. Still, there are a few things that could bite the Nuggets in the playoffs if they don't fix them. If they solve these issues, a second Larry O’Brien Trophy could be rewarded to them again when everything is said and done.

5 Issues that could affect the Denver Nuggets' title repeat bid

#5 Bench scoring

The Denver Nuggets might have the best starting unit in the entire NBA. Their bench, however, is not even in the same zip code as the starters. Mike Malone’s bench mob averages 29.4 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Eliminated teams like the Charlotte Hornets (29.5), Toronto Raptors (32.9) and the crippled Memphis Grizzlies (33.0) are better than the reigning champs in this category.

In last year’s romp to the championship, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green gave them a huge lift, particularly when Nikola Jokic sat. Both are gone so someone has to step up and provide the same impact that Brown and Green once had.

#4 Points in the paint allowed

The Denver Nuggets allow opponents 50.3 points in the paint per game, which is 19th in the NBA. This issue could be a nightmare against the LA Lakers, a team that is second in the league in interior scoring with 55.7 PPG. Although teams have been reliant on 3-pointers, higher percentage shots within a few feet away from the basket are still crucial.

#3 Fastbreak points

The Denver Nuggets put up 14.3 points per game off their transition attack, ranking them 15th in the NBA in this category. In the playoffs, scoring against set defenses will be a tough task. The Nuggets could make it a little easier on themselves if they can run more or move the ball faster to score transition points. This might not be a serious issue but one that the Nuggets could improve on.

#2 Aaron Gordon’s outside game

Last season, Aaron Gordon hit 34.7% of his shots from deep, a figure that has plummeted to 29.0% this season. Opponents had trouble clogging the paint last season as Nikola Jokic was surrounded by capable shooters. This season, teams have been daring Gordon to launch from rainbow distance. The Denver Nuggets' road to a deep playoff run could be tougher if “AG” can’t regain his stroke.

#1 Health

Injuries are out of the Denver Nuggets’ control. But, if they can’t stay healthy, their chance to defend their crown goes down. Jamal Murray, who has been in and out of the lineup, confidently told reporters that he’s ready for the postseason grind. The Nuggets had trouble when he was shelved due to different injuries.

If Denver’s starting unit stays healthy, the Nuggets could repeat.

