Denver Nuggets face tough Russell Westbrook situation ahead of pivotal Game 4 against Clippers

The Denver Nuggets find themselves with their backs against the wall in their first-round NBA playoff series against the LA Clippers. After taking Game 1, Nikola Jokic and company have dropped two straight, falling into a 2-1 series deficit. As they look to even the series in a crucial Game 4, the Nuggets are now also dealing with a challenging situation involving Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook has been added to Denver's injury report ahead of Saturday’s pivotal matchup, listed as questionable due to left foot inflammation. The high-energy point guard sustained the injury during Game 3 and was forced to leave the court in the second quarter, not returning after heading to the locker room.

Westbrook's potential absence only heightens the pressure on the Nuggets as they battle to level the series. Head coach David Adelman addressed Westbrook's status on the eve of Game 4, stating that the team will be prepared to compete regardless of whether the dynamic guard is cleared to play or not.

"They checked him out this morning. So we’ll kind of gauge that as we go," David Adelman said of Westbrook. "And if Russ plays or doesn’t play, we’re gonna take a look at our rotation. We may play different people. See who can impact the game with how (the Clippers) are guarding and how we’re trying to guard."

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook played nine minutes in Game 3, finishing with three points, one rebound and one assist. He shot 1 of 5 from the floor, with all five of his attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. ET).

The Nuggets vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on TNT, FDSSC (local) and ALT2 (local). Fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

