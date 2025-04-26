Denver Nuggets face tough Russell Westbrook situation ahead of pivotal Game 4 against Clippers

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 26, 2025 06:15 GMT
Denver Nuggets face tough Russell Westbrook situation ahead of pivotal Game 4 against Clippers. (Image Source: Imagn)
Denver Nuggets face tough Russell Westbrook situation ahead of pivotal Game 4 against Clippers. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Denver Nuggets find themselves with their backs against the wall in their first-round NBA playoff series against the LA Clippers. After taking Game 1, Nikola Jokic and company have dropped two straight, falling into a 2-1 series deficit. As they look to even the series in a crucial Game 4, the Nuggets are now also dealing with a challenging situation involving Russell Westbrook.

Ad

Westbrook has been added to Denver's injury report ahead of Saturday’s pivotal matchup, listed as questionable due to left foot inflammation. The high-energy point guard sustained the injury during Game 3 and was forced to leave the court in the second quarter, not returning after heading to the locker room.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Westbrook's potential absence only heightens the pressure on the Nuggets as they battle to level the series. Head coach David Adelman addressed Westbrook's status on the eve of Game 4, stating that the team will be prepared to compete regardless of whether the dynamic guard is cleared to play or not.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"They checked him out this morning. So we’ll kind of gauge that as we go," David Adelman said of Westbrook. "And if Russ plays or doesn’t play, we’re gonna take a look at our rotation. We may play different people. See who can impact the game with how (the Clippers) are guarding and how we’re trying to guard."
Ad

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook played nine minutes in Game 3, finishing with three points, one rebound and one assist. He shot 1 of 5 from the floor, with all five of his attempts coming from beyond the arc.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers?

The Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers game will take place on Saturday, April 26, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. ET).

The Nuggets vs. Clippers game will be broadcast live on TNT, FDSSC (local) and ALT2 (local). Fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications