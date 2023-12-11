Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 11): Latest on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray’s availability

The Denver Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic and Monday against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and are likely to have Jamal Murray as well. Vlatko Cancar, who hasn’t played a game yet this season and Murray are the only names on the injury list. Key Braxton, Jay Huff and Collin Gillespie are ruled out as they have been assigned to the G League. Murray’s status is probable due to a right ankle sprain.

Murray returned from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring strain against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 29. Unfortunately, he also sprained his ankle during that time. Although he came back to finish the game, the Nuggets have been extra cautious with him.

The defending champs had a much-needed two-day break to give way to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Denver welcomed the respite after losing its last three games. They will be looking to get back on the winning track when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Nikola Jokic had back-to-back subpar games by his standards. It’s the biggest reason why the Denver Nuggets lost their last two games. “The Joker” finished with a triple-double against the LA Clippers on Dec. 6 but shot badly from the field.

On Friday, the two-time MVP continued his poor shooting. Jokic shot 1-10 in the first half but eventually regained his touch as the game progressed. He had 23 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was asked after the game. Jokic answered that his shots just didn’t go in but he’s fine.

The Denver Nuggets haven’t listed his name on the injury report so he should be ready to lead his team again.

Nikola Jokic’s supporting cast has to help him carry the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets lost for the first time this season at home on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Nikola Jokic had a terrible start but steadily got his game going in the later periods. Behind him, the Nuggets nearly kept their unbeaten run at Mile High City.

Michael Porter Jr. did his part in helping Jokic carry the Nuggets. Jamal Murray, though, and especially Aaron Gordon could have done much better. Murray was tossed out of the game. His absence late in the game limited Denver’s threat. Gordon hardly showed up during the game.

Gordon scored just three points against the Rockets. He did have six rebounds and three assists. The Denver Nuggets need more from him to push their way to the playoffs. “AG” is averaging 12.5 points, but he’s shooting 48.6%, including a ghastly 22.0% clip from deep. Houston dared him to shoot all night.

Aaron Gordon’s impact on the defensive end has also been affected by his inept offense. For someone who prides himself in his defense, he was repeatedly exposed by Houston’s aggressive players.

Very rarely does Nikola Jokic struggle in back-to-back games. But if and when he does, the Denver Nuggets have to collectively step up. They should be ready for anything on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.