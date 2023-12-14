Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Dec. 14th): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

Denver Nuggets stars Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been crucial in the team's 16-9 run this season, and are currently in the spotlight ahead of their home matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday (Dec. 14). The guard and the forward have played 11 and 21 games respectively with Murray missing the team's last game against the Chicago Bulls. He was replaced by Reggie Jackson in the starting lineup.

In recent developments, Murray has been listed as probable ahead of the game against the Nets. According to ESPN's updated injury report, the 26-year-old was day-to-day. Gordon was not featured in the injury list and is good to go. On a side note, the Nuggets are yet to determine whether Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (concussion) will take the floor. If he is ruled out, Jackson will get another run as the starter.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

It has been an injury-riddled season so far for Jamal Murray who has missed 14 games for the Denver Nuggets this season. After a hamstring injury sidelined him for a few games in November. This was followed by a sprained ankle that saw him miss the team's last contest against the Bulls.

Aaron Gordon suffered from a heel strain earlier this season and missed a bunch of games as a result. But with the forward not on the team's injury list, he will be playing against Brooklyn. The Nuggets hope Murray and Gordon will remain healthy to continue their winning momentum. After dropping three of their last five games, they will look to get back to their consistent self. At the time of writing, they are 16-9 and placed fourth in a stacked Western Conference, and one win less than the third-place Dallas Mavericks.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's stats vs the Brooklyn Nets

Jamal Murray has been vital in the Nuggets' offense this season averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists this season. His last five games have seen him play 24.3 points and recording 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 rebounds. Against the Nets, he has 15.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 11 games in his career.

Gordon has seen a good run so far this season. He averages 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24 games against Brooklyn. On the season front, he's dishing out 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. His last five games have seen him average 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.