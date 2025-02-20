Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Feb. 20): Latest on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's status

With just 27 games left in the regular season, the Denver Nuggets will look to resume the campaign on the right foot. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and judging by how both teams have fared this season, it wouldn't be shocking to see Michael Malone's team come firing right out of the gate.

Of course, they will also need their best players on the court to do so. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of this game, but Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon do.

The team has usually kept a close eye on their conditions, as they've previously struggled with chronic ailments. This time, it seems like none of those injuries are serious.

Murray is reportedly listed as probable. He was listed with a knee injury but was always expected to play, just like he did before the All-Star break. He's just missed seven games this season.

So far, the Canadian combo guard has averaged 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 2.1 three-pointers per game on 47.1% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Gordon, on the other hand, missed the Nuggets' previous game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, and he's struggled with more injuries this season, missing 13 of their 55 games.

Nonetheless, even though he's still listed with a calf injury, he's also listed as probable and fully expected to play vs. the Hornets.

The former Orlando Magic standout has averaged 12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.2 apg on 50.2% from the floor and 41.4% from deep. With Peyton Watson sidelined for four weeks due to a sprained knee, Gordon is expected to have an expanded role.

Where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets game?

The inter-conference matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday. The game will tip-off at 9 pm ET.

Fans can tune in to ALT, KTVD and FDSSE to watch or live stream this game on FuboTV (regional restrictions may apply) or the NBA League Pass app.

