Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Jan. 21): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray played crucial roles in the Denver Nuggets' championship campaign last season, and their health is pivotal for the team's aspirations of securing consecutive titles. As the team hits the road, they are set to face the Washington Wizards on January 21.

Altitude Sports and MNMT will broadcast the match on television, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Time, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Alternatively, NBA League Pass provides an online streaming option for fans to enjoy the action.

According to the Nuggets' injury report, Aaron Gordon is a game-time decision while Julian Strawther and Vlatko Cancar are not expected to suit up. Everyone else, including Jamal Murray, is expected to play against the Washington Wizards.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

On January 15, Jamal Murray was reported to have a tibia injury but still managed to play two games after that. So far this season, he has missed 13 games and all of them are because of an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon has been nursing a shoulder injury since January 18. He also had a heel injury three days before that. However, Gordon has not missed a game since the start of 2024.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's stats vs. Wizards

Aaron Gordon has played the Wizards 26 times in his career and has averaged 12.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Whereas Jamal Murray has faced Washington 12 times and has recorded averages of 9.1 ppg, 4.3 apg and 4.0 rpg.

This is the first time that the Denver Nuggets will play the Washington Wizards this 2023-24 season. The last time both teams met was way back on March 22 with the Nuggets winning by 14 points, 118-104.

Murray was able to provide the Nuggets with 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three triples while Gordon chipped in a dozen points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

Nikola Jokic was the team's top scorer for the Nuggets this time tallying 31 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Michael Porter Jr. also had a notable performance with 21 points and six three-pointers.

The Nuggets shot 51% from the field and sank a total of 15 three-pointers against the Wizards. On the other side, Washington shot only 4-of-26 from the three-point arc which was a huge factor in the loss.

The Denver Nuggets went on that season to capture their first NBA championship in franchise history by beating the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

