Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Jan. 7): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availabilty

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are two of the biggest contributors to the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023, aside from Nikola Jokic. Their presence is key for the team to go deep into the playoffs. The Nuggets take on the the win-hungry Detroit Pistons on Sunday at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

For those who want to catch the action, Altitude and Bally Sports DET have the live television broadcast up by 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscription is one of the best ways to catch the game via live stream.

According to the Nuggets' injury list, rookie Julian Strawther is out due to a knee injury, while Viktor Cancar is also not playing, but his injury still has no timeline to heal.

What happened to Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon?

In the 2020-21 season, Jamal Murray had an ACL injury that made him miss the entire season.

Since then, his health has been monitored, and he has had recurring ankle problems this season as well. He has missed 14 games but has played 11 straight.

Aaron Gordon has missed the Nuggets' last two games of 2023 due to a face and hand accident after getting bitten by a dog. He looks healed now and has played the last three games.

Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's stats vs Pistons

This is the second and last time that the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons will battle each other this season. The first encounter took place in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 20, with the Nuggets winning 107-103.

Jamal Murray was not able to play due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon started at forward and registered 11 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He struggled to shoot the ball, going only 4-of-11.

Nikola Jokic was ejected and was limited to only 15 minutes. Leading the team were two former Pistons, Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The two combined for 41 points as both came up huge in the clutch to pick up the win.

Christian Braun came off the bench with 15 points, six rebounds and two assists while Michael Porter Jr. tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds.