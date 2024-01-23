Denver Nuggets Injury Report (January 23): What's the latest on Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon's availability for Indiana Pacers 

Denver Nuggets forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon have been listed as probable for the Indiana Pacers game on Tuesday. The duo played on Sunday in the 113-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

Gordon recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds with two assists, a steal and three blocks. He played 31 minutes and shot 4-of-10 from the field.

Meanwhile, Porter Jr. ended the game with 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. He shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. He was a net +13 while Gordon was a +12.

What happened to Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon?

Michael Porter Jr. has been on the injury report for the Nuggets since Jan. 15 after sustaining a left knee injury, which caused inflammation. He played through his injury in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan.17, logging 34 minutes with 20 points and five rebounds.

He continued to be on the injury list, this time with a non-COVID-19 illness, before getting cleared on Jan. 21 against the Wizards.

Aaron Gordon, meanwhile, was added to the injury report on Jan. 15 after sustaining a right heel strain. He was added again to the report for the game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 18 with a shoulder injury, but he recovered from the heel strain and was cleared to play the Celtics on Friday.

Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon stats vs Indiana Pacers

Aaron Gordon has played the Pacers 25 times for Nuggetts and the Orlando Magic. His record is 9-16, averaging 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. His per-statistic career high is 28 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Michael Porter Jr., meanwhile, has played the Pacers seven times, going 6-1. He has averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. His per-statistic career high is 25 points, 11 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers?

The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Indiana and Altitulte Network for home and away coverage.

Fans can also access the game's live stream on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, which gives viewers a week's worth of NBA TV access.

