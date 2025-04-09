Denver Nuggets injury report: Latest on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's availability for first game after Mike Malone's firing (Apr. 9)

The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Sacramento Kings in a regular season matchup on Wednesday. It will mark the first game since the front office's stunning decision to part ways with head coach Mike Malone on Tuesday. As the franchise enters a new chapter, Denver will look to its superstar duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to lead the way.

Nikola Jokic is not listed on the injury report and will be available for the game. The Serbian big man was last in action during Sunday’s 125-120 loss to the Indiana Pacers, where he delivered a monster performance with 41 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes.

On the other hand, Jamal Murray remains listed as doubtful due to right hamstring inflammation. The star guard has missed the Nuggets’ last five games, with his most recent appearance coming on March 26. The team is hopeful he can return for this pivotal showdown against the Kings.

Wednesday's matchup is a pivotal one for the Denver Nuggets, who are in a tight race for playoff positioning. With postseason seeding on the line, both a win or a loss could carry significant implications. Currently sitting in fifth place with a 47-32 record, Denver is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and could drop as low as eighth in the standings with another defeat.

Avoiding the play-in tournament remains a top priority for the franchise and to do so, the Nuggets must win at least two of their final three regular-season games. The road ahead won’t be easy, as they’re set to close out the season against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

Where to watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings?

The Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings game will take place on Wednesday, Apr. 9, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Nuggets vs. Kings game will be televised live on ESPN, NBCS-CA (local) and ALT (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restriction may apply).

