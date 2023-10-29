Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Latest update on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's status

The Denver Nuggets have started the season in the best way possible and are undefeated after their first two games, with victories over the LA Lakers (119-107) and Memphis Grizzlies (108-104). On Sunday, they will look to improve their record to 3-0, as they visit Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder.

The Nuggets have their sights set on defending their title and are currently looking perfectly capable of doing so. Against the Thunder, they will not have a full roster available, as Vlatko Cancar (season-ending knee surgery) and Jay Huff (right rib fracture) are out with injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the rest of the roster is good to go, as Denver will look to extend its winning streak to three games. Superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are not on the official injury report, thus they will try to lead their team to another victory.

On the other hand, the Thunder have ruled Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) and Kenrich Williams (low back spasms) out for the contest. Oklahoma City has also been unbeaten so far (2-0) and will look to move to 3-0 and stay on top of the West.

Jamal Murray shares expectations on Denver Nuggets' season

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets' aim is nothing short of winning back-to-back championships. With Murray and Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets should be considered among the favorites to win it again.

However, the superstar guard believes there are things to improve for Denver to be in a position to challenge for the title. Jamal Murray talked about how crucial it will be for his team to look sharp on both ends.

"I think it’s going to be a different year. We’re going to mess up a lot. We’re going to look lazy a lot just from what I’m seeing, from what I know that we can do," Murray said in an interview with Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, via Sports Illustrated.

"Not lazy. A little sloppy with the turnovers. Not as sharp. I wouldn’t say lazy. Not as sharp as we’re used to being or the consistency that we’re used to. Just trying to get back to that. Just trying to be honest with how we can improve."

Jamal Murray is under contract with the Denver Nuggets through the summer of 2025 and is eligible for a three-year, $144 million extension. However, he could earn a more lucrative contract next summer should he make an all-NBA team this year.

"Whatever is in his control to make that team, we fully expect him to do it this year. We're moving forward as if he's going to be a supermax guy because I know when Jamal sets his mind to something it usually happens," Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth told Sam Amick of The Athletic, via Bleacher Report.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.5 points and 5.5 assists, on 50.0% shooting from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc in the first two games of the season.