Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Mar. 26): Latest on Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun's status

The Denver Nuggets will play against the Milwaukee Bucks this Wednesday in the second game of a three-game homestand. The Nuggets have struggled recently, posting a record of 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Ad

They also dropped their last game against the Chicago Bulls. Currently, the team is third in the Western Conference, just ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are half a game behind.

The Western Conference is tightly contested and losing a single game could see Denver drop in the standings. With such a crucial stretch ahead of them, fans will be curious about the availability of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Braun is listed as probable and will likely be available against the Bucks. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable (right calf) and might sit out. Furthermore, Daron Holmes II (achilles) and Julian Strawther (left knee) are out. Nikola Jokic is doubtful against the Bucks as he is currently dealing with a left ankle impingement.

Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun could be key if available

Aaron Gordon has been in fine form over his last five games, recording 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is one of Denver’s best players next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. If Gordon can recover in time, having him on the floor against the Bucks will be key.

Ad

Meanwhile, Christian Braun has been a key contributor for the Denver Nuggets. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He has been solid all season, recording 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 57.4% from the field.

Ad

If Gordon misses tonight’s game, the team will look towards Peyton Watson to carry a heavier load on offense. The 22-year-old has made 60 appearances this season, recording 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets?

The Nuggets-Bucks game will take place at Ball Arena on Mar. 26. The game will kick off at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT). Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ALT, FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and WMLW. Alternatively, fans can catch the live broadcast through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

It'll be interesting to see what the Denver Nuggets have in store for us tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback