An intriguing matchup is set to take place when the Denver Nuggets host the LA Lakers at Ball Arena on Friday. With 16 games remaining in the regular season for Denver, the battle for playoff seeding is as tight as ever, and both the Nuggets and Lakers know what they're fighting for.

Currently, the Nuggets are the third seed, with the Lakers sitting in fourth. A win for the hosts would move them up to second spot, while the visitors could also climb to third, depending on the results of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies games.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report (March 14): Latest on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's availability

The injury list for the Nuggets remains long, with as many as seven players on the report ahead of the marquee matchup. All eyes will be on Aaron Gordon, who has been upgraded to questionable after missing the last two games.

The forward has struggled with injuries for large chunks of the season, and his status will be determined closer to tipoff.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic (right elbow contusion), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), Zeke Nnaji (left ankle sprain) and Christian Braun (foot) are all listed as probable. DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) remain sidelined.

What to expect from LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. The Nuggets suffered a frustrating 115-95 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. Nikola Jokic led the team with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray contributed 31 points combined. The trio will need to be at their best to beat the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are in a bit of a mess right now, with multiple players dealing with injuries. They come into the game riding a three-game losing streak after a 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was also the third time this season, and the first since January, that the Lakers have found themselves on a three-game losing streak. So, both teams should have a bit of a chip on their shoulder when the game tips off at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Friday.

