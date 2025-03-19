Denver Nuggets Injury Report (March 19): Latest on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon's status against LA Lakers

The Denver Nuggets take on the LA Lakers at te Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night, with star guard Jamal Murray's chances of playing being unlikely, as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain, leaving him questionable.

Jamal Murray had been managing left knee inflammation and sat out the 114-105 win against the Golden State Warriors on Monday. In the 126-123 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday, he was downgraded to questionable but was later cleared to play, putting up 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals in 37 minutes.

Joining Murray on the list is forward Aaron Gordon, who's 50-50 for the Lakers game, is dealing with right calf injury management as well as a left ankle sprain. He missed the game against the Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday and March 12 respectively due to the injury.

He missed nine consecutive games earlier in the season due to a calf injury. The Nuggets will likely provide an update on his status soon, but for now, he's considered questionable at best.

Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while Gordon is averaging 13.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 3.0 apg for the Nuggets.

What's next for the Denver Nuggets ahead of the playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets (44-25) are No. 3 in the Western Conference and have won three of their last five games. They stand a great chance of making the 2025 playoffs and make it past the Western Conference semifinals.

According to the latest odds, they have the fourth-shortest NBA Championship odds at +1400, which indicates a promising chance of the Denver Nuggets making it to the 2025 Finals.

The Denver Nuggets have an offensive rating of 120.1, the second-best in the league. They also have a defensive rating of 115.7, No. 19 in the league.

Difficult games await in the next three matchups. After the Lakers game, they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

