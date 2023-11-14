Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov 14): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s status 

The Denver Nuggets lost their most recent game against the Houston Rockets, and they definitely missed the services of Jamal Murray. They will be taking on the LA Clippers next, and it will be on their home court at the Ball Arena on November 14. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy the television broadcasts of TNT and Altitude Sports through an online livestream starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Jamal Murray appeared in seven games for the Denver Nuggets in 2023–24 before suffering a quadriceps injury. He averages 16.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Murray will continue to remain on the sidelines and will not be able to play in the Nuggets NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Clippers. He is expected to rejoin the team in early December.

Jay Huff and Vlatko Cancar will also miss the game and have no definite time to return from their respective injuries. That sums up the injury report so far for the Nuggets, and that means Nikola Jokic is good to go.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists in 10 games. With the loss of Jamal Murray, he has been picking up the slack in assists and has had two triple-doubles in the last three matches.

Coach Mike Malone expects Denver Nuggets' young guns to step up in Jamal Murray's absence

With Jamal Murray needing more time to heal, coach Mike Malone will look into their bench players to pick it up and fill in the slack. Collin Gillespie, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and rookie Julian Stawther are among the players who have been used by the team.

In their recent game against the Rockets, the bench was not able to keep up with the Rockets while the starters were resting. At the end of the match, the bench only scored eight of the Nuggets' 104 points.

"The greatest challenge that we have is we're trying to compete for a championship but also develop four young players off the bench," Malone said. "That is insanely hard because young players are going to have nights like (Sunday), and you have to continue to support them and help them in any way that you can, and that's what we're going to do. We know these guys are capable."

Following this game against the Clippers, the Denver Nuggets will go on a five-game road trip from November 17 to November 24. The New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Houston Rockets are among the teams they will face.