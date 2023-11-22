Denver Nuggets Injury Report (Nov. 22): Latest update on Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic’s status

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will continue to miss Jamal Murray’s services when they take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Murray felt tightness in his right hamstring in the Nuggets’ 123-101 win over the Chicago Bull on Nov. 5. The point guard was later diagnosed with a hamstring strain and will be sidelined for at least a few weeks. Reggie Jackson has replaced Murray in the starting lineup.

“Glitch” is traveling with the Nuggets on their five-game road trip. Although he has participated in light pregame workouts, he has not yet been cleared to play. Denver coach Mike Malone refused to give a specific timetable for his return. Malone would only say that Murray will be ready when he’s ready.

Jamal Murray has not participated in full contact drills with the team. But, he could reportedly be ready when the Denver Nuggets host the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 26. His absence has been felt by the defending champs as they are 4-3 without him.

Murray is averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game this season. He is hitting 43.3% of his shots, including 43.8% from behind the arc. Denver’s attack has lost some of its bite sans the Canadian.

Predictably, Jamal Murray’s absence means that Nikola Jokic will have to do some heavy lifting. “The Joker” has answered the bell with aplomb. Over his last seven games, he is averaging 27.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 9.6 assists. The Denver Nuggets need someone else to step up without their star point guard.

Jokic’s numbers would have been even more impressive if he had not been ejected in Denver’s 107-103 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. In 15 minutes against the Pistons, he had already piled up nine points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets need a fully healthy Jamal Murray to defend the championship

Nikola Jokic is perhaps the best player in the NBA. “The Joker,” though, is even deadlier when he is surrounded by a capable cast because of his exceptional playmaking and basketball IQ. Jamal Murray’s absence has put a bit of a dent in the Denver Nuggets’ dominance.

Without Murray’s size, length and big-game ability, Denver’s offense has suffered. Reggie Jackson has done a solid job quarterbacking but he hasn’t developed the kind of chemistry that Jokic and Murray have mastered. Jackson has been targeted on defense, something that opponents couldn’t do with “Glitch.”

Denver will not rush Jamal Murray’s return. They’ll be extra carefull with him. In the meantime, it will be up to Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon to hold the fort until their star point guard returns.