Denver Nuggets Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets ended their 2020-21 campaign on a disappointing note, getting knocked out of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. After finishing third in a stacked Western Conference, the Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers before they came up short against the Chris Paul-led Suns.

The Nuggets lost their star point guard Jamal Murray during the regular season due to injury. But they kept bagging victories, courtesy the brilliant exploits of their MVP, Nikola Jokic. He averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. The Joker will hope to continue his brilliance this season and lead the Nuggets to another deep playoff run.

Michael Porter Jr. has quickly become one of the best young players in the league. After showing glimpses of brilliance in his rookie season, the youngster elevated his game and became one of the stalwarts in the team in his sophomore year. He averaged 19 points per game, doing so on an impressive 54.2 % shooting from the field. With Jamal Murray expected to miss a few regular-season games, Porter Jr. would be key to Denver's hopes of a deep playoff run.

The Nuggets are home to some of the most talented players in the league. They impressed by reaching the Conference Finals in the Orlando Bubble. They also looked like a great team last season. But an injury to Murray was a big reason for their failure to make another run to the West finals.

However, the Nuggets are expected to fire on all cylinders during the 2021-22 season. That's because they will be led by one of the best centers in the league - Nikola Jokic - who will once again look to win the coveted MVP trophy.

On that note, here's a look at the Denver Nuggets' roster, preseason schedule and key dates ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.

Denver Nuggets' roster ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

New York Knicks vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have an average age of 26.2 years, and a nice blend of experience and youth in the team.

The Nuggets will once again miss the brilliance of Jamal Murray to start the season. However, Facu Compazzo has been amazing, and filled that void for the Nuggets last season.

The starting lineup is expected to feature the likes of Campazzo, Will Barton, Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets also have the likes of Austin Rivers, Jeff Green and Monte Morris, who could prove their worth on any given day.

Player Name Position Years in the NBA Nikola Jokic Center 6 Jamal Murray Guard 5 Aaron Gordan Forward 7 Will Barton Forward 9 Monte Morris Guard 4 JaMychal Green Forward 7 Michael Porter Jr. Forward 2 Jeff Green Forward 13 Facu Compazzo Guard 1 Zeke Nnaji Forward 1 Bol Bol Center 2 Nah'Shon Hyland Guard R P.J. Dozier Guard 4 Vlatko Cancar Forward 2 Austin Rivers Guard 9 Petr Cornelie [two-way] Forward 5 Markus Howard [two-way] Guard 1

Key dates for the Denver Nuggets entering the 2021-22 season

Media Day: September 27, 2021.

Training Camp: September 28, 2021.

Season opener: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns.

[Wednesday, October 20 at 8:00 PM ET]

The Denver Nuggets will start their campaign against the Phoenix Suns on October 20. That will be a repeat of their second-round battle in the 2020-21 playoffs.

Denver Nuggets' preseason schedule and dates

The Denver Nuggets will commence their preseason against the LA Clippers. They'll then go to the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors, which will be followed by a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and two against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also Read

Date and Time Match TV Monday, October 4 at 8:30 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clipper Altitude Sports Wednesday, October 6 at 8:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Altitude Sports Friday, October 8 at 7:00 PM ET Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Altitude Sports Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Altitude Sports Thursday, October 14 at 6:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Altitude Sports

The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA, led by their charismatic MVP, Nikola Jokic. If things go well and Murray returns sooner than expected, the Nuggets will fancy their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by Bhargav