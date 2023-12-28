Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart as Aaron Gordon gets sidelined indefinitely (Dec. 28)

The Denver Nuggets are in the midst a successful season, with a 22-10 (.688) record and second place in the Northwest Division and Western Conference. The Nuggets have all the necessary components to contend for another NBA title, spearheaded by the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Denver has returned their entire starting five from last season but has encountered a setback, as key forward, Aaron Gordon, suffered lacerations requiring 21 stitches, including in his shooting hand.

The unfortunate incident occurred when he was bit by his family dog on Christmas. Gordon will be out indefinitely and remain away from the team while he recovers. The Nuggets hold an optimistic outlook, expecting that Gordon's absence will be short.

Denver Nuggets updated starting lineup and depth chart following Aaron Gordon's status

Starting lineup G G F F C Jamal Murray Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Nikola Jokic

Depth Chart G G F F C Jamal Murray Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Nikola Jokic Reggie Jackson Christian Braun Justin Holiday Braxton Key Zeke Nnaji Collin Gillespie Julian Strawther Hunter Tyson DeAndre Jordan Jalen Pickett Jay Huff

Aaron Gordon is expected to remain sidelined until at least Jan. 1, while Cancar, who's dealing with a knee issue, could be out of action until at least Apr. 2.

Impact of Aaron Gordon's injury on the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have been dealt a significant blow with star forward Aaron Gordon. Before the injury, Aaron Gordon had a solid season, averaging 13.6 points, three assists and seven rebounds per game in 32 minutes.

His effort and defensive versatility have been crucial in the Nuggets' success, as he has tallied 125 blocks and 142 steals in 196 games. In Gordon's absence, the Nuggets must find a way to replace his production. Second-year forward Peyton Watson is among the most likely to step in for Gordon.

Standing at 6-foot-7, UCLA alumnus Watson has showcased glimpses of defensive prowess while steadily improving his rebounding (2.5 per game) and playmaking (1.0 assists per game) in his 17.0 minutes of average playing time.