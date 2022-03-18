Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular-season game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday. Both teams have only met once this season and the Cavs were the side that won back then.

The Nuggets come into the game on the back of another impressive win against the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic put up yet another stunning performance, as he scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the team from the front. Rookie Bones Hyland continued his run of brilliance as he added 17 points off the bench to make things easy for the Nuggets in a 127-109 win.

The Cavs, on the other hand, come into the game after a close defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Darius Garland racked up 22 points on 33.3 % shooting from the field. Isaac Okoro also chipped in with 17 points, but both of their efforts were not enough as Philly put on a brilliant showing in the fourth quarter to grab a 118-114 win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Nuggets have reported Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar to be indefinitely out of this game due to injuries. Zeke Nnaji has been listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Murray was assigned to the Nuggets' G-League affiliate team. However, reports have suggested he has returned to the team for the continuation of his rehab.

Player Name Status Reason Jamal Murray Out ACL injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Spine Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Right Foot Injury Zeke Nnaji Questionable Knee Soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have reported 4 players in their injury report. Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen have all been ruled out due to injuries. Allen has opted against the surgery on his finger and recent reports have revealed he will be back by the time of the playoffs.

Player Name Status Reason Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Meniscal Tear Rajon Rondo Out Right Ankle Sprain Dean Wade Out Right Knee Soreness Jarrett Allen Out Left Finger Fracture

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over& Under] Point Spread Denver Nuggets 42-28 -138 Over 221.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110] Cleveland Cavaliers 39-30 +118 Under 221.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110]

The Nuggets have been given the upper hand in this game due to the phenomenal form they are in currently.

Nikola Jokic has been playing MVP level baseball all season and with players like Bones Hyland and Monte Morris contributing, the Nuggets have become one of the most watched teams in the league.

Although the Cavs have done well, it is going to be difficult for them to stop the Nuggets as they have multiple players who can deliver when the occasion arrives.

Odds sourced from: Fanduel

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets Betting Tips

Denver has gone over the total points 37 times this season Nikola Jokic has averaged 27.6 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 7.8 APG in his last 5 games The Nuggets are 17-9 against Eastern Conference teams this season

Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips

The Cavaliers have gone over the point total of 27 points this season Darius Garland has averaged 27.2 PPG and 10.0 APG in his last 5 games. The Cavs are 23-19 against Western Conference teams this season.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets will use the same lineup that started against the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris and Will Barton will share the backcourt. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will start on the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic leads the team from center for the Nuggets. Rookie Bones Hyland has done an exceptional job coming off the bench and is once again expected to do the same in this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will share the backcourt. Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen will man the frontcourt, while Evan Mobley takes position as the center of the team. Caris LeVert and Kevin Love are expected to play the most minutes off the bench for the Cavs

The Nuggets have won 7 consecutive road games prior to this matchup

The Cavs are ranked fourth in terms of defensive ratings, while the Nuggets are ranked fourteenth in the league on that end.

The Cavs are 4-9 without Jarrett Allen this season

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lamar Stevens | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Evan Mobley

