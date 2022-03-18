Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will lock horns with the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular-season game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday. Both teams have only met once this season and the Cavs were the side that won back then.
The Nuggets come into the game on the back of another impressive win against the Washington Wizards. Nikola Jokic put up yet another stunning performance, as he scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the team from the front. Rookie Bones Hyland continued his run of brilliance as he added 17 points off the bench to make things easy for the Nuggets in a 127-109 win.
The Cavs, on the other hand, come into the game after a close defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Darius Garland racked up 22 points on 33.3 % shooting from the field. Isaac Okoro also chipped in with 17 points, but both of their efforts were not enough as Philly put on a brilliant showing in the fourth quarter to grab a 118-114 win.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Nuggets have reported Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar to be indefinitely out of this game due to injuries. Zeke Nnaji has been listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Murray was assigned to the Nuggets' G-League affiliate team. However, reports have suggested he has returned to the team for the continuation of his rehab.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Cavaliers have reported 4 players in their injury report. Collin Sexton, Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen have all been ruled out due to injuries. Allen has opted against the surgery on his finger and recent reports have revealed he will be back by the time of the playoffs.
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18, 2022
The Nuggets have been given the upper hand in this game due to the phenomenal form they are in currently.
Nikola Jokic has been playing MVP level baseball all season and with players like Bones Hyland and Monte Morris contributing, the Nuggets have become one of the most watched teams in the league.
Although the Cavs have done well, it is going to be difficult for them to stop the Nuggets as they have multiple players who can deliver when the occasion arrives.
Odds sourced from: Fanduel
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips
Denver Nuggets Betting Tips
- Denver has gone over the total points 37 times this season
- Nikola Jokic has averaged 27.6 PPG, 13.2 RPG and 7.8 APG in his last 5 games
- The Nuggets are 17-9 against Eastern Conference teams this season
Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Tips
- The Cavaliers have gone over the point total of 27 points this season
- Darius Garland has averaged 27.2 PPG and 10.0 APG in his last 5 games.
- The Cavs are 23-19 against Western Conference teams this season.
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting Lineups
Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets will use the same lineup that started against the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris and Will Barton will share the backcourt. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will start on the frontcourt, while Nikola Jokic leads the team from center for the Nuggets. Rookie Bones Hyland has done an exceptional job coming off the bench and is once again expected to do the same in this game.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro will share the backcourt. Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen will man the frontcourt, while Evan Mobley takes position as the center of the team. Caris LeVert and Kevin Love are expected to play the most minutes off the bench for the Cavs
- The Nuggets have won 7 consecutive road games prior to this matchup
- The Cavs are ranked fourth in terms of defensive ratings, while the Nuggets are ranked fourteenth in the league on that end.
- The Cavs are 4-9 without Jarrett Allen this season
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - Nikola Jokic
Cleveland Cavaliers
Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lamar Stevens | Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Center - Evan Mobley