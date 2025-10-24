  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Oct. 23) | 2025-26 NBA season

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Oct. 23) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:52 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Oct. 23) | 2025-26 NBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets will open their 2025-26 campaign on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Denver's retooled roster, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, got its first crack at the Dubs, who beat the LA Lakers 119-109 for a season-opening win. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and the newly-added Cam Johnson were all greenlighted to play.

The Warriors welcomed the Nuggets with a 10-0 opening blast to take control of the game. Nikola Jokic ended the searing run with a layup. He scored six points in the Nuggets' 10-0 response to tie the game near the halfway point of the first quarter. Aaron Gordon came alive late to help the visitors grab a 31-27 lead.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon11
Cameron Johnson0
Nikola Jokic6
Jamal Murray8
Christian Braun4
Jonas Valanciunas2
Tim Hardaway Jr.0
Bruce Brown0
Peyton Watson0
Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jimmy Butler III9
Draymond Green2
Jonathan Kuminga4
Steph Curry3
Brandin Podziemski3
Al Horford2
Buddy Hield2
Gary Payton II2
Will Richard0
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

