Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score (Oct. 23) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets will open their 2025-26 campaign on Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Denver's retooled roster, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, got its first crack at the Dubs, who beat the LA Lakers 119-109 for a season-opening win. Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon and the newly-added Cam Johnson were all greenlighted to play.

The Warriors welcomed the Nuggets with a 10-0 opening blast to take control of the game. Nikola Jokic ended the searing run with a layup. He scored six points in the Nuggets' 10-0 response to tie the game near the halfway point of the first quarter. Aaron Gordon came alive late to help the visitors grab a 31-27 lead.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 11 Cameron Johnson 0 Nikola Jokic 6 Jamal Murray 8 Christian Braun 4 Jonas Valanciunas 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. 0 Bruce Brown 0 Peyton Watson 0

Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jimmy Butler III 9 Draymond Green 2 Jonathan Kuminga 4 Steph Curry 3 Brandin Podziemski 3 Al Horford 2 Buddy Hield 2 Gary Payton II 2 Will Richard 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

