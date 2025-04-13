Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 13, 2025 20:40 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
The Houston Rockets hosted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday (Image source: Imagn)

The Denver Nuggets faced the Houston Rockets in the final day of the regular season on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston had already clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver is in a logjam for positioning. Coming into the game, they held the No. 4 spot. However, they could still end up as low as No. 7.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.8500103-62-40-05
Aaron Gordon13712025-91-12-26
Nikola Jokić16230016-73-41-216
Christian Braun6330112-40-12-214
Jamal Murray6420012-100-32-26
Russel Westbrook9040003-50-23-47
Peyton Watson5201002-21-10-07
Jalen Pickett0010100-10-00-07
DeAndre Jordan2400001-20-00-0-3
Houston Rockets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dillon Brooks5110002-71-40-0-6
Amen Thompson14531106-90-12-2-4
Alperen Sengun12440106-110-00-0-3
Jalen Green2120010-50-02-2-12
Fred VanVleet12030024-102-62-3-9
Steven Adams2310001-20-00-0-13
Tari Eason2431001-40-10-0-11
Jeff Green3100001-21-20-0-7
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

