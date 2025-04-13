Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets faced the Houston Rockets in the final day of the regular season on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Ad
Houston had already clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver is in a logjam for positioning. Coming into the game, they held the No. 4 spot. However, they could still end up as low as No. 7.
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets player stats and box score
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michael Porter Jr.
8
5
0
0
1
0
3-6
2-4
0-0
5
Aaron Gordon
13
7
1
2
0
2
5-9
1-1
2-2
6
Nikola Jokić
16
2
3
0
0
1
6-7
3-4
1-2
16
Christian Braun
6
3
3
0
1
1
2-4
0-1
2-2
14
Jamal Murray
6
4
2
0
0
1
2-10
0-3
2-2
6
Russel Westbrook
9
0
4
0
0
0
3-5
0-2
3-4
7
Peyton Watson
5
2
0
1
0
0
2-2
1-1
0-0
7
Jalen Pickett
0
0
1
0
1
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
7
DeAndre Jordan
2
4
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
-3
Ad
Houston Rockets player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Dillon Brooks
5
1
1
0
0
0
2-7
1-4
0-0
-6
Amen Thompson
14
5
3
1
1
0
6-9
0-1
2-2
-4
Alperen Sengun
12
4
4
0
1
0
6-11
0-0
0-0
-3
Jalen Green
2
1
2
0
0
1
0-5
0-0
2-2
-12
Fred VanVleet
12
0
3
0
0
2
4-10
2-6
2-3
-9
Steven Adams
2
3
1
0
0
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
-13
Tari Eason
2
4
3
1
0
0
1-4
0-1
0-0
-11
Jeff Green
3
1
0
0
0
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
-7
Ad
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.