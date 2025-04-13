Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (April 13) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets faced the Houston Rockets in the final day of the regular season on Sunday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston had already clinched the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Denver is in a logjam for positioning. Coming into the game, they held the No. 4 spot. However, they could still end up as low as No. 7.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 8 5 0 0 1 0 3-6 2-4 0-0 5 Aaron Gordon 13 7 1 2 0 2 5-9 1-1 2-2 6 Nikola Jokić 16 2 3 0 0 1 6-7 3-4 1-2 16 Christian Braun 6 3 3 0 1 1 2-4 0-1 2-2 14 Jamal Murray 6 4 2 0 0 1 2-10 0-3 2-2 6 Russel Westbrook 9 0 4 0 0 0 3-5 0-2 3-4 7 Peyton Watson 5 2 0 1 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 7 Jalen Pickett 0 0 1 0 1 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 7 DeAndre Jordan 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -3

Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dillon Brooks 5 1 1 0 0 0 2-7 1-4 0-0 -6 Amen Thompson 14 5 3 1 1 0 6-9 0-1 2-2 -4 Alperen Sengun 12 4 4 0 1 0 6-11 0-0 0-0 -3 Jalen Green 2 1 2 0 0 1 0-5 0-0 2-2 -12 Fred VanVleet 12 0 3 0 0 2 4-10 2-6 2-3 -9 Steven Adams 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -13 Tari Eason 2 4 3 1 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 -11 Jeff Green 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -7

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

