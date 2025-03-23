Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in the final game of their ongoing three-game road trip. With the race for the #2 seed in the Western Conference tightening up, tonight’s matchup will have a major impact on the standings, making it a must-win for both teams.

The Rockets are on a nine-game winning streak and will be high on confidence after winning their previous meeting with Denver. The first Rockets-Nuggets clash of the season took place on January 15 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Despite strong performances from Jamal Murray and Christian Braun, combining for 44 points and 18 field goals, the Nuggets fell short. Houston’s Jalen Green stole the spotlight, following up a 42-point night against Memphis with another explosive outing. He dropped 34 points on 62.5% shooting from the field and an impressive 60% from beyond the arc.

A win tonight would get the Nuggets within just one game of the #2 spot in the Western Conference standings. However, with Nikola Jokic and other impactful players sidelined due to injuries, Denver faces a tough challenge. This leaves Fred VanVleet and Co. as heavy favorites in the contest.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Injury Reports for Mar. 23

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets have a lengthy injury report ahead of the clash against the Houston Rockets. Nikola Jokic (left ankle impingement), Julian Strawther (left knee sprain), and DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) are officially ruled out.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain), Aaron Gordon (right calf, left ankle sprain), and Christian Braun (left foot sprain) are listed as “probable”.

Houston Rockets injury report

The Houston Rockets are a fairly fit squad for tonight’s clash. Reed Sheppard is the only addition to the injury report, listed as “out” due to a right thumb fracture.

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 23

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Denver Nuggets are expected to start Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett, Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, and Zeke Nnaji.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Trey Alexander Spencer Jones Hunter Tyson Vlatko Cancar DeAndre Jordan

Houston Rockets starting lineup and depth chart

The Houston Rockets’ projected starting lineup includes Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun.

PG SG SF PF C Fred VanVleet Jalen Green Amen Thompson Dillon Brooks Alperen Sengun Aaron Holiday Cam Whitmore Tari Eason Jabari Smith Jr. Steven Adams Nate Williams Jae'Sean Tate Jeff green Jock Landale

