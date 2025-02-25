Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets opened a four-game Eastern Conference trek on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokic and Co. hoped to return to the win column after a 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. A win by Denver would improve their record against Indiana to 9-0 over the last five seasons.
Aaron Gordon scattered 12 points with two assists to open the game. Jamal Murray delivered eight points and one assist in the first quarter. The point guard's 27-footer with 6.2 seconds remaining gave the visitors a 36-28 lead.
The Pacers cut the deficit to 56-55 in the second quarter behind a spurt from Obi Toppin, who finished the first half with 11 points. Denver responded with crucial plays from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook to carry a 64-58 advantage at halftime.
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game
