  Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 24) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:15 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score for Feb. 24. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets opened a four-game Eastern Conference trek on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. Nikola Jokic and Co. hoped to return to the win column after a 123-100 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. A win by Denver would improve their record against Indiana to 9-0 over the last five seasons.

Aaron Gordon scattered 12 points with two assists to open the game. Jamal Murray delivered eight points and one assist in the first quarter. The point guard's 27-footer with 6.2 seconds remaining gave the visitors a 36-28 lead.

The Pacers cut the deficit to 56-55 in the second quarter behind a spurt from Obi Toppin, who finished the first half with 11 points. Denver responded with crucial plays from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook to carry a 64-58 advantage at halftime.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon161200
Michael Porter Jr.75000
Nikola Jokic62920
Jamal Murray 140100
Christian Braun76100
Zeke Nnaji43002
DeAndre Jordan12010
Russell Westbrook53200
Jalen Pickett40100
Julian Strawther00100
Dario Saric- - --------
Hunter Tyson- - --------
Spencer Jones- - --------
Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam103000
Aaron Nesmith73000
Myles Turner140011
Andrew Nembhard42510
Tyrese Haliburton60821
Obi Toppin112110
Thomas Bryant21000
Bennedict Mathurin22110
Ben Sheppard23110
James Johnson----------
Jarace Walker- - --------
Johnny Furphy- - --------
RayJ Dennis- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
