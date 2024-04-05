  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024

By Michael Macasero
April 4, 2024
Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores for April 4

The Denver Nuggets went to downtown Los Angeles to battle the LA Clippers on Thursday. Denver, which holds a 2-1 series lead, could claim the overall head-to-head showdown with another victory. They will have to accomplish the feat without the injured Jamal Murray.

The Clippers, sans Kawhi Leonard, opened the game with little energy and executed poorly. On a few occasions, the home crowd whistled at them after the Nuggets raced to a 31-20 first-quarter advantage.

The LA Clippers reversed the complex of the game with an impressive display on both ends in the second quarter. Paul George, Norman Powell and James Harden dragged the hosts out of their slumber with a 33-18 second-period drubbing. Los Angeles entered the halftime break with a 53-49 advantage.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon64611
Michael Porter Jr.106001
Nikola Jokic209400
Reggie Jackson32200
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope102310
Peyton Watson00000
Justin Holiday01000
De'Andre Jordan00000
Christian Braun02100
Zeke Nnaji-
Hunter Tyson-
Jay Huff-
Collin Gillespie-
Jalen Pickett-
Julian Strawther-

LA Clippers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
P.J. Tucker00100
Paul George121120
Ivica Zubac48110
James Harden 145310
Terance Mann22010
Mason Plumlee21000
Russell Westbrook42501
Amir Coffey55000
Norman Powell103310
Daniel Theis----------
Bones Hyland-
Brandon Boston Jr.-
Xavier Moon-
Kobe Brown-

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Paul George and James Harden's 3-pointers tonight

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. shared a 4-for-11 first-half night in 3-pointers against the LA Clippers.

Paul George and James Harden struggled as well, combining to make 3-for-10 from the deep during the same stretch.

Edited by Michael Macasero
