Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 4, 2024

The Denver Nuggets went to downtown Los Angeles to battle the LA Clippers on Thursday. Denver, which holds a 2-1 series lead, could claim the overall head-to-head showdown with another victory. They will have to accomplish the feat without the injured Jamal Murray.

The Clippers, sans Kawhi Leonard, opened the game with little energy and executed poorly. On a few occasions, the home crowd whistled at them after the Nuggets raced to a 31-20 first-quarter advantage.

The LA Clippers reversed the complex of the game with an impressive display on both ends in the second quarter. Paul George, Norman Powell and James Harden dragged the hosts out of their slumber with a 33-18 second-period drubbing. Los Angeles entered the halftime break with a 53-49 advantage.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 6 4 6 1 1 Michael Porter Jr. 10 6 0 0 1 Nikola Jokic 20 9 4 0 0 Reggie Jackson 3 2 2 0 0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 10 2 3 1 0 Peyton Watson 0 0 0 0 0 Justin Holiday 0 1 0 0 0 De'Andre Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 Christian Braun 0 2 1 0 0 Zeke Nnaji - Hunter Tyson - Jay Huff - Collin Gillespie - Jalen Pickett - Julian Strawther -

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Tucker 0 0 1 0 0 Paul George 12 1 1 2 0 Ivica Zubac 4 8 1 1 0 James Harden 14 5 3 1 0 Terance Mann 2 2 0 1 0 Mason Plumlee 2 1 0 0 0 Russell Westbrook 4 2 5 0 1 Amir Coffey 5 5 0 0 0 Norman Powell 10 3 3 1 0 Daniel Theis - - - - - - - - - - Bones Hyland - Brandon Boston Jr. - Xavier Moon - Kobe Brown -

Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Paul George and James Harden's 3-pointers tonight

Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. shared a 4-for-11 first-half night in 3-pointers against the LA Clippers.

Paul George and James Harden struggled as well, combining to make 3-for-10 from the deep during the same stretch.