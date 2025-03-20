  • home icon
  • Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 19) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Mar. 19 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Denver Nuggets took on the LA Lakers on Wednesday, the fourth and final regular season meeting between the rivals. Denver, which held out Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray hours before tip-off, would lean again on the supporting cast to carry the team. The Nuggets hoped to pull of a road win to secure the season series.

LA opened the first quarter with a 14-2 blast. Luka Doncic had nine points and two assists during that stretch. Denver closed the gap before the Lakers surged again behind the Slovenian, who finished the period with 21 points. Doncic and Co. led 46-29 after one quarter.

Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon8
Peyton Watson2
Michael Porter Jr.6
Russell Westbrook6
Christian Braun2
Zeke Nnaji0
Spencer Jones3
Vlatko Cancar0
Jalen Pickett2
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith6
Jaxson Hayes4
Luka Doncic21
Austin Reaves3
Jordan Goodwin0
Jarred Vanderbilt0
Christian Koloko2
Gabe Vincent6
Dalton Knecht4


Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
