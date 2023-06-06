Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - June 7th, 2023 | NBA Finals, Game 3

The Miami Heat proved yet again that they can never be counted out by beating the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Miami survived a 15-point deficit to even the series as it heads to Games 3 and 4 in South Florida.

The Heat started hot, survived the Nuggets’ onslaught and eventually held on for the thrilling 111-108 win. Duncan Robinson’s 10 fourth-quarter points in two minutes set the stage for Miami’s resilient fightback.

Robinson’s hot shooting helped open up the defense that gave Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo just a little more space to operate. Miami’s superstars combined for 15 points in the final period while making crucial defensive plays.

The Heat have now won 13 playoff games, the most by an eighth-seed team that has reached the finals. Miami has also stolen home-court advantage from a higher-seed opponent for the fourth straight series in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic erupted for 41 points, including 28 in the second half but dished out only four assists. The Nuggets have not won a game in the playoffs where the two-time MVP scored at least 40 points.

Miami’s strategy to make Jokic more of a scorer has prevented his teammates from getting into a rhythm early. Steve Kerr noted heading into Game 3 that what the Heat did was replicate the Golden State Warriors' strategy. Kerr’s team made the “Joker” put up more points, limiting the rest of the Nuggets’ involvement on offense.

Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone ripped his team for lacking effort. He added that they need to outwork Miami on their home floor if they want to regain control of the series.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will start at 8:30 PM ET at the Kaseya Center. ABC will air the game on national TV while the action can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Game 3 preview

Kevin Love’s re-insertion into the starting lineup gave the Miami Heat improved size and length against the Denver Nuggets. With Love in the lineup, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra put Jimmy Butler on Jamal Murray.

Denver eventually adjusted and played fine but it’s something that the Nuggets will have to figure out. Miami can now clamp down on other players except Nikola Jokic, who had 13 field-goal attempts in the first half alone.

With Jokic scoring, the rest of his teammates simply can’t get going.

Mike Malone wasn’t concerned with how the Miami Heat played defense or how they missed shots. He was just pissed off that his team failed to show the effort and grit that are needed to play in the NBA Finals.

With the way the Nuggets played, they should have been run out of the building, but they didn’t. If they put in the work, they should feel good about their chances.

Jokic’s four assists were the lowest he has dished out in the playoffs. Jamal Murray did have 10 dimes. Denver will likely make adjustments to get teammates more involved and to get their rhythm going.

Game prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-1)

Total (O/U): 217

Moneyline: Nuggets (-115) vs. (-105)

The Denver Nuggets know they weren’t up to their usual standards in Game 2. They admitted it right after the game when Mike Malone asked them why they lost on their home floor. The Miami Heat played much better compared to Game 1 and they still barely won.

If the Nuggets bring in their discipline, poise and grit, they should regain home-court advantage.

Denver Nuggets 115, Miami Heat 110

