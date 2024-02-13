Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 13, 2024

Monday’s slate of games was headlined by the marquee matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were hoping to even the season series after losing 113-107 on Jan. 29 in Mile High City. With the rematch scheduled in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates wanted some payback.

The home team raced to a 60-44 lead after the first 24 minutes of the game. As expected, Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard guided the Bucks to an already sizable advantage. Milwaukee didn’t have Khris Middleton but showed it was ready to host the defending champs.

Jamal Murray struggled badly and was taken out after only 18 minutes. He was later diagnosed with bilateral tibia inflammation and failed to return for the second half. Murray’s injury was a key reason the Bucks had a dominant first half.

The Milwaukee Bucks piled on the Denver Nuggets’ misery starting the third quarter. Contributions from Bobby Portis, Malik Beasley and Pat Connaughton stretched the lead to 91-63 heading into the final 12 minutes. Nikola Jokic tried his best to carry the Nuggets but didn’t get enough support from his teammates.

The final period was a formality as Nuggets coach Mike Malone emptied his bench early. Denver won the fourth quarter 32-21 but the Bucks earned the 112-95 victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 36 points to go with 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Jokic finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Out of the Denver Nuggets' 15 active players, only Jay Huff did not see action. The Nuggets needed Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. to step up due to Murray's injury but could not do it. They combined for 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Denver would have given a better fight had the two played better.

Here are the Nuggets' game player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PG FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 14 7 2 1 2 1 6-11 2-4 0-0 +1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 6 4 1 0 2 3-11 2-8 3-3 -16 Nikola Jokic 29 12 8 0 0 5 13-25 2-5 1-3 -16 Jamal Murray 3 2 0 0 0 2 1-5 1-3 0-0 -18 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 1 2 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-1 1-1 +1 Zeke Nnaji 2 3 0 1 0 0 1-5 0-0 0-0 +3 Braxton Key 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-1 +2 Peyton Watson 5 4 1 0 0 0 2-6 0-2 1-1 -9 Justin Holiday 5 2 1 0 0 0 2-6 1-5 0-0 -11 De'Andre Jordan 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 -10 Reggie Jackson 7 1 3 0 0 0 3-7 1-2 0-0 -1 Collin Gillespie 6 1 1 2 0 3 2-4 2-4 0-0 -7 Christian Braun 7 5 0 2 0 0 2-7 0-3 3-4 -7 Julian Strawther 2 0 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-3 2-2 +3

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

The blowout win also allowed Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers to use every player on the roster. Jae Crowder was inserted into the starting lineup for the injured Khris Middleton.

Here are the Bucks' player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jae Crowder 2 1 1 2 0 1 1-4 0-2 0-0 +3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 36 18 5 3 2 2 14-19 0-0 8-14 +18 Brook Lopez 9 5 3 0 3 1 3-9 3-7 0-0 +12 Damian Lillard 18 3 5 0 0 2 6-15 2-5 4-4 +12 Malik Beasley 9 5 1 0 0 0 3-6 3-6 0-0 +16 Bobby Portis 13 8 3 0 0 3 6-14 1-3 0-0 +8 Marjon Beauchamp 3 2 0 0 0 1 1-2 1-2 0-0 -3 Chris Livingston 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Thanasis Antetokounmpo 0 0 1 1 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Patrick Beverley 5 1 4 1 0 1 2-5 1-2 0-0 +7 Pat Connaughton 5 5 5 1 1 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 +19 AJ Green 9 0 1 0 0 0 3-5 3-5 0-0 +7 Andre Jackson Jr. 3 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 -2 TyTy Washington Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks game player ratings

Denver Nuggets game player ratings

Nine from the Nuggets had negative net ratings in the loss to the Bucks. Among the starters, Jamal Murray had the worst figure, getting -47.4 in limited minutes.

Here are the Nuggets' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Michael Porter Jr. 88.9 112.5 -23.6 Aaron Gordon 111.9 110.2 1.7 Nikola Jokic 90.9 115.2 -24.2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 90.5 90.0 0.5 Jamal Murray 73.7 121.1 -47.4 Reggie Jackson 118.6 123.8 -5.2 Christian Braun 95.6 108.7 -13.1 Peyton Watson 93.2 116.3 -23.1 De'Andre Jordan 37.5 144.4 -106.9 Justin Holiday 97.4 126.3 -28.9 Collin Gillespie 82.1 107.1 -25.0 Zeke Nnaji 106.3 87.5 18.8 Braxton Key 116.7 100.0 16.7 Julian Strawther 130.8 100.0 30.8

Milwaukee Bucks game player ratings

Nine from the Bucks earned positive net ratings, which was unsurprising due to the margin of victory. Among the starters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had the highest mark with 33.7.

Here are the Bucks' advanced player ratings:

Players OFF Rating DEF Rating NET Rating Jae Crowder 108.3 100.0 8.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 118.0 84.4 33.7 Brook Lopez 116.7 93.5 23.1 Malik Beasley 117.5 89.2 28.2 Damian Lillard 110.6 83.3 27.3 Bobby Portis 112.0 90.6 21.4 Patrick Beverley 123.1 97.6 25.5 Pat Connaughton 132.6 84.4 48.1 AJ Green 135.7 106.9 28.8 MarJon Beauchamp 107.7 130.8 -23.1 Andre Jackson Jr. 100.0 116.7 -16.7 Thanasis Antetokounmpo 120.0 130.0 -10.0 TyTy Washington Jr. 42.9 133.3 -90.5 Chris Livingston 0.0 120.0 -120.0

