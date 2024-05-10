Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (May 10)

Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference Semifinal series is set to tip-off tonight from Minnesota. After taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the series after back-to-back wins at Ball Arena in Denver, the Timberwolves will be looking to extend their series lead to 3-0. On the flip side, of course, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

After a stunning loss at home in Game 1, Denver fans were left stunned when the team dropped Game 2 at home. In addition to the fact that the two teams were playing at elevation, the defending champs have continued to impress throughout the postseason.

Despite that, with the Timberwolves firing on all cylinders, it appears as though a Game 3 win may be easier said than done. Ahead of the game let's take a look at some of the top player props available on DraftKings.

Top 10 Player props markets available for Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3

#10: Aaron Gordon over 12.5 points (-105)

Aaron Gordon has been a key factor for the Denver Nuggets both in their championship run from last season, and this postseason. Given that he has averaged 13.9ppg this season, taking the over at 12.5 seems to be a safe bet despite missing the mark in three of his last five games.

Considering Gordon erupted for 20 in the team's May 6 loss to Minnesota, it appears as though he's found his rhythm.

#9: Anthony Edwards over 27.5 (-120)

Anthony Edwards has continued to impress this postseason. So far this series against the Nuggets, Edwards put up 43 points in Game 1, and 27 points in Game 2.

Given that, and the fact that the team will be playing at home, expect Edwards to have a big game as the Timberwolves look to take a commanding 3-0 lead.

#8: Karl-Anthony Towns over 1.5 three-pointers made (-175)

The 2022 three-point contest champion, Karl-Anthony Towns has been averaging 2.2 three-pointers made per game this season. In addition, he's also averaged 1.7 threes per game over his career.

Given that, it seems as though the Timberwolves vet is poised to hit the over when it comes to three-pointers made per game.

#7: Jamal Murray over 1.5 three-pointers made (-155)

Jamal Murray has been dealing with a calf strain as of late that has hampered his production. Despite that, Murray has only averaged fewer than 1.5 three pointers made per game once in his career - during his rookie season.

Given that, and the fact that he's averaging 1.7 threes per game during the postseason, taking the over here seems to be a worthwhile prop.

#6: Rudy Gobert over 1.5 blocks (-162)

After missing Game 2 due to the birth of his child, many are expecting Rudy Gobert to have a monstrous Game 3.

Given that he has averaged 2.1 blocks per game throughout his career, and has averaged 2.1 blocks per game this season, the over seems to be a safe bet. In addition, when factoring in that the Nuggets have several players like Aaron Gordon who like to work in the pair, this could be a valuable prop for a parlay.

#5: Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists (-122)

Nikola Jokic averaged 9.0 assists per game this season, and had previously averaged 9.8apg last season. In addition, this postseason he has averaged 9.4apg.

Interestingly enough, Jokic has only missed the 8.5apg mark twice this entire postseason, meaning there's some serious value behind this prop.

#4: Anthony Edwards under 5.5 assists (-108)

Anthony Edwards has yet to average more than 5.5 assists per game during a season. This year he recorded 5.1 assists per game, which has been the closest he's come to eclipsing the 5.5apg mark.

During the postseason, however, Edwards has averaged 5.8apg, which explains why some fans are taking the over. Despite that, we agree with the odds slightly favoring the under here.

#3: Karl-Anthony Towns over 7.5 rebounds (-112)

Karl-Anthony Towns may have only logged four rebounds in Game 1 against the Nuggets, however, he has averaged more than 7.5rpg throughout his entire career.

In addition to logging ten or more rebounds in three of his past four games, Towns has also averaged 9.0rpg during the postseason.

#2: Michael Porter Jr under 6.5 rebounds (-115)

Michael Porter Jr has yet to record more than 6.5 rebounds in a game during this series. In Game 1 he logged six boards, while in Game 2 he logged 5.

While he managed to record 7.0rpg during the regular season, with Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, and Rudy Gobert on the opposing side, he may continue to struggle on the glass. Given that, the under seems to have more favorable odds.

#1: Naz Reid over 1.5 three-pointers (-102)

Naz Reid has been a key piece to the Timberwolves' success, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor. During the regular season, Reid averaged 2.1 threes per game, while in the postseason he's averaged 1.8 threes per game.

Given that, he seems poised to hit the over tonight, making -102 odds a great leg for a potential parlay.