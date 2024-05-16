Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 16)

The Denver Nuggets pushed the Minnesota Timberwolves to the edge of elimination following the defending champs’ 112-97 victory on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic and Co. could finish the job with another win inside the Wolves’ lair. Nuggets coach Mike Malone told reporters how tough closing out the Timberwolves would be but added that his team would be ready.

Anthony Edwards had his worst game of the playoffs two nights ago and the Timberwolves suffered. “Ant-Man” will have to play better and his teammates will also have to step up. If they also can’t slow down Jokic, they will be going out of the postseason for the second straight year at the hands of Denver.

The moneyline for the Denver Nuggets is +115 while it is -135 for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Denver is a +2.5 underdog while Minnesota is conversely a -2.5 favorite. Team odds, however, aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. There are also player props that they could be interested in to spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves, Game 6

No. 10 - Karl-Anthony Towns to go Over 19.5 points (-127)

Simply put, everyone on the Minnesota Timberwolves have to play better than they’ve ever been to try and extend their series against the Denver Nuggets. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely have to score over 19 points to help Anthony Edwards carry their team in Game 6.

No. 9 - Naz Reid to go Over 9.5 points (-120)

Like Towns, Naz Reid needs to have at least a decent night scoring the ball. The Timberwolves were 2-0 when the newly minted NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner had at least 14 points. He will have to show up for his team to have a chance of winning Game 6.

No. 8 - Karl-Anthony Towns to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-190)

For “KAT” to have a bigger chance of topping 20 points, he will have to hit at least one shot from behind the arc. He will have his usual looks from that area. If he can drain more than just one, the Minnesota Timberwolves will make it tough for the Denver Nuggets to win.

No. 7 - Mike Conley to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-166)

Mike Conley missed Game 5 and has been ruled questionable on Thursday. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was a bit positive that he will have his veteran guard, which is why he held him out two nights ago. Conley’s production from rainbow distance will be crucial for Minnesota. He is likely hitting more than one trifecta in Game 6.

No. 6 - Michael Porter Jr. to go Over 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Michael Porter Jr. has been quite streaky with his 3-point shooting in the Denver Nuggets’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is averaging 2.2 triples in five games and might top this player prop considering the importance of the game.

No. 5 - Rudy Gobert to go Under 12.5 rebounds (+108)

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.5 boards in the series for the Minnesota Timberwolves. His main task will again likely be trying to put a body on the Denver Nuggets’ three-time MVP. The Frenchman will let Towns or Jaden McDaniels get some of the rebounds to keep “The Joker” off the board. Gobert might not go over 12 rebounds on Thursday.

No. 4 - Rudy Gobert to go Over 13.5 for Rebs+Asts (-110)

When Gobert plays more than 30 minutes, he has not failed to reach over 13 for rebounds and assists combined. The Frenchman had 11 boards and three dimes in Minnesota’s Game 5 loss. He is likely topping that mark again in a must-win situation on Thursday.

No. 3 - Nikola Jokic to go Over 20.5 for Rebs+Asts (-108)

Nikola Jokic is averaging nearly a 30-point triple double in the Denver Nuggets’ head-to-head battles against the Minnesota Timberwolves. More often than not, he shows up in the biggest games and stuff the stat sheet. “The Joker” is likely topping that player prop on Thursday.

No. 2 - Anthony Edwards to go Over 29.5 points (-105)

After scoring just 18 points in Game 5, one can be sure Anthony Edwards will be looking to play much better than that. The Timberwolves go where he goes so he is likely topping 29 points to try and lead his team to a victory.

No. 1 - Nikola Jokic to go Under 29.5 points (-110)

Nikola Jokic’s brilliance isn’t in his scoring alone. After dropping 40 Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will likely try to deny him the same rhythm. Jokic might not reach 30 but he will be assuredly effective in other areas. “The Joker” might not have to top his points prop to move the Denver Nuggets to the conference finals.