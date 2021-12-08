Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets resume their seven-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. The Nuggets are currently 2-2 on their road trip after losing to the Chicago Bulls, while the Pelicans fell to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Nuggets have been ravaged by injuries this season as they continue to miss two of their three best players. It was evident in the 109-97 loss to the Bulls that Nikola Jokic could not do it himself. Jokic posted a triple-double, but Denver still lost.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are officially the worst team in the Western Conference after losing to the Rockets, 118-108. Brandon Ingram's 40-point effort was not enough for the Pelicans to beat the Rockets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have a whopping seven players on their injury report for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Four players are listed as out, two are doubtful and one is probable. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable with a right forearm contusion, but he's expected to play.

Bol Bol and Bones Hyland are still doubtful and possibly unavailable as they are still in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Austin Rivers is also on quarantine, but he's listed as out. P.J. Dozier is also listed as out due to a left ACL sprain and is expected to miss several weeks.

Meanwhile, Jamal Murray continues to be out as he recovers from a left knee injury suffered last season. Michael Porter Jr. is out indefinitely after undergoing lumbar spine surgery last week.

Player Status Reason Bol Bol Doubtful Health and Safety Protocols P.J. Dozier Out Left ACL Sprain Bones Hyland Doubtful Health and Safety Protocols Nikola Jokic Probable Right Forearm Contusion Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Recovery Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Surgery Austin Rivers Out Health and Safety Protocols

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not to be outdone, the New Orleans Pelicans also have seven players on their injury list for Wednesday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Six players are listed as out, while one is questionable. Josh Hart is listed as questionable with left knee soreness and has missed the past three games.

Jose Alvarado, Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III are all listed as out and assigned to the NBA G League. Daulton Hommes and Didi Lozada are also listed as out, but Hommes has a right fibular stress fracture and Lozada is suspended by the league for violating the substance abuse policy.

Zion Williamson is the biggest name on the Pelicans' injury report. Williamson continues to recover from a fractured right foot, which has kept him out of the season. He's expected to play this season, but it appears he's still out of shape and his recovery has slowed down.

Player Status Reason Jose Alvarado Out G League Assignment Josh Hart Questionable Left Knee Soreness Jaxson Hayes Out G League Assignment Daulton Hommes Out Right Fibular Stress Fracture Didi Lozada Out League Suspension Trey Murphy III Out G League Assignment Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Head coach Willie Green and Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have to rely on depth as they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic is the superstar center with Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green in the forward positions.

Monte Morris is the starting point guard, while Will Barton is at shooting guard. Off the bench, the Nuggets will need quality minutes from players such as Zeke Nnaji, JaMychal Green, Facundo Campazzo and Davon Reed.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are not expected to make any changes to their starting five against the Denver Nuggets. Devonte' Graham and Garrett Temple are the backcourt players, while Brandon Ingram is at small forward.

Rookie forward Herb Jones is a starter alongside Jonas Valanciunas at center. The Pelicans rotation also includes Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Willy Hernangomez, Kira Lewis Jr. and Tomas Satoransky.

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

New Orleans Pelicans

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Herb Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Edited by David Nyland