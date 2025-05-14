Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 13) | Game 5, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals

With the series knotted at 2-2, the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder squared off in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. The battle took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma, with both teams eyeing a win that would bring them one step closer to the West finals.

Below is the box score for Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Round 2 series.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder box score

Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Michael Porter Jr. 14:57 2 2 2 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 2 0 0 2 2 Aaron Gordon 17:46 10 1 2 5 7 71.4 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 4 Nikola Jokić 20:08 19 9 3 8 13 61.5 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 3 6 0 0 0 0 1 Christian Braun 20:52 8 4 1 3 10 30.0 2 6 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 4 1 1 1 0 -1 Jamal Murray 20:10 11 2 2 4 11 36.4 1 5 20.0 2 2 100 1 1 0 1 3 2 3 Russell Westbrook 12:04 0 3 3 0 3 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 1 0 2 2 -1 Peyton Watson 06:21 3 5 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 2 3 0 0 2 3 2 Julian Strawther 07:42 3 1 0 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 TOTALS 56 33 13 23 50 46.0 7 20 35.0 3 4 75.0 7 20 5 2 10 10 -

OKC Thunder player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3:00 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF #ERROR! Jalen Williams 18:46 11 3 3 4 8 50.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 100 1 2 1 0 0 1 4 Chet Holmgren 14:24 9 3 0 4 5 80.0 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 Isaiah Hartenstein 17:57 8 4 2 4 5 80.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 1 0 0 1 4 Luguentz Dort 11:09 0 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 2 0 -5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16:41 11 2 3 4 11 36.4 0 1 0.0 3 3 100 1 1 1 2 4 1 -2 Alex Caruso 13:40 8 2 1 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 0 -4 Aaron Wiggins 07:19 3 0 1 1 4 25.0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Cason Wallace 12:51 4 1 2 1 2 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 3 66.7 0 1 2 0 0 1 3 Jaylin Williams 01:59 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Isaiah Joe 05:14 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 -6 TOTALS 54 19 12 21 43 48.8 5 14 35.7 7 9 77.8 2 15 5 3 6 6 -

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder: Game recap

The Thunder came out of the gates on fire, racing to a 12-2 run capped by an Isaiah Hartenstein slam within the opening four minutes, forcing an early Denver timeout. But the Nuggets answered emphatically, stringing together a 16-2 run of their own to take an 18-14 lead with five minutes left in the quarter.

Both teams exchanged buckets from there, with Denver narrowly edging ahead 28-27 at the end of the first.

The second quarter followed a similar back-and-forth pattern. In the final five minutes, Denver rattled off an 8-0 run, only for the Thunder to close the half with a 9-0 burst of their own — sending both teams to the locker room with the Nuggets clinging to a 56-54 lead.

Nikola Jokic led Denver at the break with 19 points and nine boards, while Jamal Murray chipped in 11. For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each tallied 11 points to keep things tight.

