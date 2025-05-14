Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score (May 13) | Game 5, 2025 NBA Western Conference semifinals
With the series knotted at 2-2, the Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder squared off in a crucial Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. The battle took place at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma, with both teams eyeing a win that would bring them one step closer to the West finals.
Below is the box score for Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Round 2 series.
The Thunder came out of the gates on fire, racing to a 12-2 run capped by an Isaiah Hartenstein slam within the opening four minutes, forcing an early Denver timeout. But the Nuggets answered emphatically, stringing together a 16-2 run of their own to take an 18-14 lead with five minutes left in the quarter.
Both teams exchanged buckets from there, with Denver narrowly edging ahead 28-27 at the end of the first.
The second quarter followed a similar back-and-forth pattern. In the final five minutes, Denver rattled off an 8-0 run, only for the Thunder to close the half with a 9-0 burst of their own — sending both teams to the locker room with the Nuggets clinging to a 56-54 lead.
Nikola Jokic led Denver at the break with 19 points and nine boards, while Jamal Murray chipped in 11. For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each tallied 11 points to keep things tight.
