Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center this Friday. This will be their fourth meeting of the 2024-25 season. So far, the Nuggets lead the head-to-head 2-1. The teams first met on December 19 when the Trail Blazers won 126-124.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led Denver, combining for 58 points in the loss. The Trail Blazers were in sync that night with four players scoring 15+ points. Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe also combined for 55 points.

The Nuggets dominated their second game against Portland on February 10 (146-117). Jokic had a monster outing that night, recording 40 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the win. Meanwhile, Portland had a rough night with none of the starters scoring more than 17 points.

They met again two days later on February 12. The Nuggets got another win (132-121) following an impressive performance from Jamal Murray who put up 55 points. Jokic was also key, recording 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for March 21

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets might find themselves short-handed for Friday’s game as they have some significant absences to adjust for. Trey Alexander (G League), DaRon Holmes II (right achilles tendon), Nikola Jokic (left ankle), and Julian Strawther (left knee) are all out against Portland. Jamal Murray (right ankle) is listed as questionable.

Lastly, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are listed as probable and will likely play.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers don’t have it any better and will have to make up for the absence of a few key players. Deandre Ayton (left calf), Jabari Walker (concussion protocol), and Robert Williams III (left knee) are all out against the Nuggets. Jerami Grant (right knee) is also listed as questionable.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for March 21

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth charts

The Nuggets are expected to start Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Peyton Watson.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander Hunter Tyson Vlatko Cancar Zeke Nnaji

Spencer Jones



DeAndre Jordan

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth charts

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to start Anfernee Simons, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, and Donovan Clingan.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Anfernee Simons Toumani Camara Shaedon Sharpe Deni Avdija Donovan Clingan Scoot Henderson Dalano Banton Matisse Thybulle Kris Murray Duop Reath Rayan Rupert









