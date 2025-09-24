"Denver really kept this bum quiet": Fans at odds as Michael Porter Jr. puts Lakers and Clippers fans on blast over Russell Westbrook disrespect 

With the start of the 2025-26 season nearing, former MVP Russell Westbrook remains a free agent, with no word on where he may end up. For Michael Porter Jr., Lakers and Clippers fans have been disrespectful in their treatment of the future Hall of Famer.

Porter spoke about the situation on Tuesday, using his experience to explain the difficulties of going from a starter to a role player. He dealt with a reduced role after suffering an injury, while Westbrook has gone from an MVP-caliber player to coming off the bench.

"For Russ (Westbrook) to go from MVP to then be told he's going to play this type of role and to then, you know, go to these different teams and get disrespected by so many people," Porter said, via "Justin Laboy Show." "When he went to LA (Lakers), he was disrespected like crazy.

"When he went to the Clippers, people hated on him like crazy. Meanwhile, he's been the MVP of the NBA."

The Brooklyn Nets forward added that he has had a good relationship with Westbrook, and looked up to the former MVP in a lot of ways.

Fans shared their reactions to his statement on X.

"Damn, Denver really kept this bum quiet didn’t they," a fan wrote.

Zach @Zach7107 @TheDunkCentral Damn, Denver really kept this bum quiet didn’t they.

"I hate how everyone waited until the damage was done to his reputation before defending/vouching for Russell Westbrook legacy," another fan wrote.

"he’s not wrong but we’ve been hearing way too much from him recently. when did he become the voice of the league???" one fan said.

Here are other fan reactions.

"MPJ getting more press this offseason than any player in the league is so fkn hilarious," one fan commented.

"Rare MPJ W. Lakers fans are the worst," a fan tweeted.

"Not with Clip fans, they literally fell in love with him after he beat the Klutchkers post trade in 23," another fan commented.

Brooklyn Nets GM weighs in on Michael Porter Jr's media tour this summer

Michael Porter Jr. has continued to make headlines for his viral clips this offseason. While some fans have been entertained by funny moments from his "Curious Mike" podcast, the Nets front office is aware of the situation.

Nets general manager Sean Marks shared his thoughts on Tuesday, indicating that the market in Brooklyn is different than in Denver. However, any conversations between the two sides will remain internal.

“Those conversations will remain internal," Marks told reporters. "I think this is a new environment for him. A new market, new expectations, new roles, both on the court and in the locker room. So I think he’s finding his way.

"We’ll just basically leave it at that. But he knows where the organization stands on certain issues and topics, and you know, this market is a little different than where he was.”

Like Paul George, during the grueling 82-game season, players who host podcasts sometimes decide to take part of the season off from podcasting.

It remains to be seen whether that would also be the case for Porter.

