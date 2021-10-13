Derrick Rose proposes to girlfriend in epic style at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Alaina Anderson in epic style. He proposed to her at one of the NBA’s most hallowed venues, Madison Square Garden.

The 33-year-old apparently popped the question at dinner a few hours ago.

To add to the romantic occasion, Derrick Rose even penned a few lines of poetry. He shared them on his Instagram handle, along with an image of Alaina holding up her fingers with the engagement ring.

Rose wrote for Alaina:

“We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD. We got our heart and swag from this place called ENGLEWOOD.”

Alaina also shared a video on her Instagram account, showing off the ring. She captioned the post with the words:

“MRS. ROSE MY FACE HURTS Just got engaged in MSG nothing major!”

Derrick Rose looking to help revive New York Knicks’ fortunes

Apart from this interesting development in his personal life, Derrick Rose is also helping the New York Knicks revive their playoff fortunes.

After being traded by the Detroit Pistons in February 2021, Rose played an important role in helping the Knicks secure the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The New York Knicks were 11-14 before making the trade for the 2011 league MVP. They went 30-17 after his addition to earn their first playoff spot in seven seasons.

Derrick Rose entered the league as the first overall pick in the 2008 Draft. He is a three-time All-Star and 2009 Rookie of the Year winner. He played his first seven NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted him.

Rose previously played one full season (2016-17) for the New York Knicks after he was traded by Chicago in 2016. Between 2017 and early 2021, he has also played for Cleveland, Minnesota and Detroit.

Although he showed tremendous speed and agility as a scoring point guard in his early years at Chicago, a couple of serious foot injuries played a big role in limiting his explosiveness on the basketball floor.

Derrick Rose won his first and only league MVP award for his 2010-11 season showing with Chicago. He put up 25.0 ppg and 7.7 apg while helping the Bulls (62-20) to the best record in the NBA that season.

Rose was just 22 years old when he won MVP, making him the youngest ever to receive that honor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh