Derrick Rose's wife Alaina Rose drops 2-word reaction as they enjoy day out at Swiss luxury watchmaker 

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose is enjoying his retirement. On Sunday, he traveled with his wife Alaina Rose to Le Sentier, Switzerland, where they visited the Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Ad

Alaina shared glimpses of their visit on her Instagram Story. In one of the pictures, she captured her husband and added a two-word caption.

"MR REVERSOOOO," Alaina wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alaina Rose shared a glimpse of her husband, Derrick Rose, while at the watchmaker’s Jaeger-LeCoultre/Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Derrick wore a black double-breasted blazer and two luxury watches, one on each wrist.

Ad

Trending

In another clip, she jokingly asks Derrick to get her the luxurious gold bracelet on her wrist that is encrusted with sparkling diamonds.

"QUEEN LAINA. MAKE IT HAPPEN @drose," Alaina wrote.

Alaina Rose requests the diamond bracelet from Derrick/Instagram

She also showed her appreciation for the him with a heart-eyes emoji.

Ad

Derrick Rose/Instagram

Derrick and Alaina first met in 2016, and after five years of dating, he proposed to her in October 2021 at Madison Square Garden. They tied the knot in September 2023 in Beverly Hills and are blessed with two kids, Layla Malibu Rose (born in 2018) and London Marley Rose (born in 2019).

Ad

Alaina Rose reacts as Derrick Rose throws out first pitch for White Sox on Opening Day

Derrick Rose threw the first pitch during the Chicago White Sox Opening Day at Rate Field. Alaina Rose reacted to the clip shared by the White Sox's Instagram account with a rose and heart emojis.

Alaina Rose/Instagram (image credit: instagram/whitesox)

"Too big, too strong, too good! An MVP first pitch from D-Rose," the White Sox captioned on Friday.

Ad

Ad

Derrick was accompanied by his son London, who also threw a pitch.

"It's always good," Derrick said on Friday, via MLB.com. "I had a few people betting against me, family members, saying I was going to pitch the ball the right way. But all jokes aside, it's always great to be in Chicago with my kids and giving them the experience to do cool things like this."

Ad

After he retired in September, Rose got into business and opened a pop-up flower shop in downtown Chicago.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It wasn't his first pitch for the White Sox. He also threw one in June 2008 after he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bulls.

Rose became the youngest player to win the NBA MVP award in 2011 at 22 years old. That year, he led the Bulls to a 62-20 record and made it to the Eastern Conference finals — their first and only since the Michael Jordan era.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback