Derrick Rose shows love to wife Alaina A. Anderson with facial tattoo & embellishes his body with more ink

Former MVP Derrick Rose gets new face tattoos that show love to his wife, Alaina A. Anderson. Over the long Memorial Day weekend, Rose took his time to put new ink on his body with a new design that's close to his heart. The current Memphis Grizzlies backup point guard visited his go-to tattoo guy to add new designs.

Fans will need some time to get used to seeing Rose's face for next season. Over the weekend, the veteran point guard added three new designs to his body. The tattoo that was dedicated to his wife was near his left ear. The design was three letter A's, which is the initials of his wife.

Another design was on the left temple that reads "Privilege Knowledge." Rose also had a massive design on his abs that read "Khammurrabi." Jose Guijosa, the tattoo artist, also shared that the former Chicago Bulls star had one of his family tributes on his hand touched up.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There will be a new-look Rose for next season as he's touched up with new designs on his body.

According to TMZ, Guijosa has had different clients from the NBA. The artist has done work on Utah Jazz guard-forward Talen Horton-Tucker and Rose's former teammate, Obi Toppin.

Also read: WATCH: Derrick Rose's son delivers championship buzzer-beater for Ja Morant's AAU team

Derrick Rose had a tattoo spree in 2020

During the 2019-20 season, the campaign had to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The season resumed in Orlando as the league had its NBA Bubble with most teams in one venue. The NBA didn't get all 30 teams to participate and the Detroit Pistons decided not to join the Bubble.

Derrick Rose was with the Pistons at that time and he had plenty of time on his hands. He went to his usual artist, Guijosa, also known as Killer Tattoos on Instagram. The artist posted an update on his work and revealed that Rose went on a tattoo spree as he got five new designs on his body.

On his fingers were the words, "I'll Show You," which was the title of the former star's memoir with Sam Smith. His wrist also had a design with the words "DZY," a reference to his collaboration with Yeezy.

Rose did not leave his chest bare as he had a design of Mansa Musa, holding a gold coin. The ninth Mansa, or king, of the Mali Empire, located on the western side of the African continent.

On his neck is a design of the hieroglyph of Ba, which was the conception of a soul back in ancient Egypt. The final design was placed on Rose's sideburn. The star chose the word "Paideia," which refers to education in ancient Greece.

Also read: Fact check: Did Derrick Rose retire from the NBA? Viral tweet debunked