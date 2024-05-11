WATCH: Derrick Rose's son delivers championship buzzer-beater for Ja Morant's AAU team

Derrick Rose's son is on the right track to emulate his father and become an NBA player. The 11-year-old is surrounded by notable players on a regular basis, which has seemingly helped his game in big moments. For instance, Derrick Rose Jr. recently made a buzzer-beater to win a championship for Ja Morant's AAU team.

Ever since his father made it to Memphis, Derrick Rose Jr. (also known as PJ) tried to get close to Ja Morant and even see if he could play for the 2022 MIP award winner's AAU team. He was finally able to do so, and considering how well he played in the championship game, it was a good decision for Morant and the kid.

The 11-year-old has received a lot of praise since joining the Twelve Time team, with his coach commending him for his talent and maturity on the court.

“He’s a good kid and has a high IQ for the game,” Davonte Pack, a close friend of Ja Morant, said, via The Commercial Appeal. “It’s like crazy to be in the fifth grade playing up on the sixth-grade team. He knows a lot about spots on the floor and what to do in certain moments. It’s crazy. He’s out there shooting it.”

Derrick Rose Jr.'s father also has nothing but good words to say about him and his relationship with Ja Morant and his father, Tee.

“Everything that Ja represents as a hooper and role model, my son is able to see that first-hand,” Rose said. “I know I made the right decision by the smile that my son gets on his face when he’s in the same van with Ja or he’s with his dad, or we’re having a conversation and he’s talking about Tee (Morant's father) and his bucket hats."

Who is Derrick Rose's son PJ?

In case people don't remember PJ or don't know him, he used to take a lot of attention when he was younger. Why? Because he was an adorable kid who accompanied his father wherever he went.

Whether it was to press conferences or to throw a ceremonial pitch at a baseball game, PJ was there.

Derrick Rose Jr., also known as PJ, even met Kobe Bryant when he was a kid.

As the days went by, things got a little more serious for the 11-year-old, as he could be seen working out with his father to develop his game.

Derrick Rose Jr. eventually joined Ja Morant's AAU team, aiming to keep improving and growing on the court. He has two notable NBA players behind him and the support of his coaches.

Derrick Rose Jr. is still pretty young and has a lot of things to go through before making it to the pros. Then again, this young man is showing interesting stuff on the court.