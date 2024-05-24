"Derrick White trying to get on his next track" - NBA fans curious over Ed Sheeran's courtside catch-up with Celtics players

Fans' curiosity spiked as they saw Boston Celtics guard Derrick White catch up with singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The two were seen talking to each other ahead of Game 2 between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. Fans were quick to speculate on what they could have talked about.

Fans were curious and shared their thoughts on the interaction of the two. Here are some of the comments,

"Derrick White trying to get on his next track," one fan said.

"Ed Sheeran is absolutely starstruck rn by the Great Derrick White," this fan can't help but hype up White.

"Derrick White is like 'imma star too!'" one fan is hyping up White's star status.

Some fans expect to continue to ride the White fanbase.

"D white masterclass tonight now book it," one fan has set his expectations for tonight's game.

"Ed Sheeran knows who the greatest of all time is," this fan can't get enough of the White fanbase.

"ED SHEERAN KNOWS WHATS UP," another fan is big on the White fanbase.

The Celtics are preparing for Game 2, as they lead the seven-game series 1-0. In Game 1, the starters for Boston made the most of their chances to win the game.

It was Jayson Tatum who led the team in scoring with 36 points. He added 12 rebounds and three steals that night.

Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday had 26 and 28, respectively. White added 15 points and had nine assists to help the team capture the win.

Derrick White believes Jaylen Brown was snubbed from All-NBA teams

The NBA recently announced the players who made it to the All-NBA teams. Tatum was part of the All-NBA First Team for his exceptional performance this season. Even White and Jrue Holiday were named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team.

However, one star from the Celtics was left out of the All-NBA teams awards. Brown had a great season but wasn't considered for any team. White thinks that his All-Star teammate was snubbed and shared his opinion on the matter.

"First of, JB definitely deserves it," White said. "He was unreal this season, taking on that challenge. Whenever there's a big name or a big player, he wanted the challenge and he kinda set the tone for us the whole season and I definitely think he was deserving."

Brown has only been selected for an All-NBA team once, which was last season. The All-Star forward averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

