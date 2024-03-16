Desmond Bane Injury Update: Will Grizzlies guard return vs Thunder (March 16)

Desmond Bane's injury update is one of the key talking points ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies home game against the OKC Thunder. Bane has been out since Jan. 12 with an injury. His injury seemingly killed the Grizzlies' hopes of a turnaround this year.

They had caught some steam when Ja Morant returned from a 25-game suspension that lasted after he was ruled out of the season nine games later. Bane and the rest of the group continue to fight through.

However, the sharpshooter's long-term absence ended any hopes of the Grizzlies contending for a playoff spot.

Desmond Bane injury update: Will Grizzlies guard return vs. Thunder?

Bane is questionable to play against the OKC Thunder. After missing 28 consecutive games, Bane could return. He will likely be on a minute restriction if cleared to play. The fourth-year guard will be a game-time decision.

What happened to Desmond Bane?

Bane sustained a grade III ankle sprain against the Clippers on Jan. 12. He stepped on Kawhi Leonard's foot in the third quarter of the game while attempting a layup. Bane tried walking it off but had to leave the game after seemingly dealing with unbearable pain.

Desmond Bane stats vs. OKC Thunder

Desmond Bane has played six games against the Thunder. He has averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists while registering a 3-3 record.

His last game against the Thunder was earlier this season on Dec. 18. Bane tallied 17 points and five assists, shooting 42.9% in a 116-97 loss.

Bane's best outing against the Thunder was on Dec. 12, 2020. He went off for 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists in a 102-99 loss for the Grizzlies. Bane shot 10 of 20, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Oklahoma will cover the OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. Fans outside the local regions can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at FedExForum, Memphis.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jaren Jackson Jr. (questionable) and Desmond Bane (questionable) could be among the marquee players in action.

The Thunder are up 2-0 in their season series against the Grizzlies and the favorites to win on Saturday, too. They are second in the West with a 46-20 record, while the Grizzlies are 23-44, placed 13th.