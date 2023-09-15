Despite 158 million Instagram followers, LeBron James didn't let Bronny join the platform until 2019

LeBron James is one of the most followed athletes on Instagram with 158 million followers.

James' eldest son, Bronny, is far behind with just 7.6 million followers, but there was a time when "The King" didn't want Bronny to join the platform. It only happened a few years ago after a deal between the father-son duo.

In a post on Instagram in May 2019, when James had only 54 million followers, the four-time MVP welcomed Bronny to the platform. He explained how he promised his eldest son that he would allow him to have Instagram three years after he asked for it. He also warned trolls and haters to not target Bronny.

"Everyone welcome the heir to the throne to IG @bronny!" James wrote. "Told him 3 years ago the summer of 2019 I'd let you him get one. Damn time flies! Hahaha! Anyways let's get Bronny! P.S. Keep y'all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up‼️‼️"

Time flies fast, as LeBron James has amassed 104 million followers since that post.

That's a whopping number considering the hate James gets online from his critics, haters and trolls. He remains one of the most popular players in the world and the most followed NBA player on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bronny gained millions of followers after joining the platform in 2019 as the 14-year-old son of one of the GOATs. He wanted to carve his own path, with his old man providing a lot of support.

LeBron was present in some of his games for Sierra Canyon, including Bronny's matchup against Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo's son, late last year.

LeBron James hoping for the best after Bronny's diagnosis

Bronny and LeBron James (right) during an NBA game.

LeBron James' world stopped when his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in late July during a workout at USC. Bronny was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was placed in intensive care. He was discharged quickly, but the James family wanted answers.

The LA Lakers superstar and his son sought answers all throughout the country to get a clear diagnosis of Bronny's condition. In a statement last month, the results of several tests on the 18-year-old revealed that he had a treatable congenital heart defect.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the statement read.

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defectm which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future."

