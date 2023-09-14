"No Dirk mention is hilarious" - NBA fans come after Toni Kukoc for suggesting Nikola Jokic behind other European greats

NBA fans are furious at Toni Kukoc for implying that Nikola Jokic is still behind other European players in terms of greatness.

Jokic established himself among the all-time greats after leading the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title. Kukoc also failed to mention Dirk Nowitzki, who's considered by many the greatest European player ever.

In an interview with Index HR for his documentary called The Magical Seven, Kukoc compared Jokic with other European players. He praised the two-time MVP but reckons legends like Drazen Petrovic, Dino Radja, Vlade Divac and Aryvdas Sabonis are better than Jokic.

"Is he the best? I think that Drazen, Dino, Divac, and Sabonis have done things that he hasn't touched yet, although I believe he will," Kukoc said.

"But, realistically, if Sabonis was now in the NBA at the age of 24, or Drazen, or Dino, or me. ... My people, if we used to watch the NBA on TV, we would certainly be much better than then."

Fans on Reddit went ballistic on Toni Kukoc's remarks about Nikola Jokic. They know that Kukoc was a bit biased, as he mentioned his contemporaries. The Chicago Bulls legend failed to mention Dirk Nowitzki, who's considered by many as the greatest European player of all time.

"No Dirk mention is hilarious. He only mentions Balkans players lol," One fan wrote.

One fan wondered why Bulls legends hate The Joker:

"Why all these old Bulls hate on Jokic tf?! Pippen, Rodman, and now Kukoc?"

Another fan is not taking anything seriously from Kukoc or any other oldheads:

"Old players might be the worst source of basketball insight. Almost all of them just default to 'guys were better in my day' because of their pride."

Here're other reactions to Toni Kukoc's remarks about Nikola Jokic:

Toni Kukoc thinks Nikola Jokic will end up as greatest European player ever

Nikola Jokic is the reigning NBA Finals MVP

Despite his comments about Nikola Jokic still behind some great European players, Toni Kukoc reckons the Denver Nuggets center will end as the Euro GOAT.

"He's great, I talked about him five or six years ago," Kukoc said. "I like his style, with his basketball knowledge and IQ, he makes up for the athleticism he lacks.

"He keeps the game in his rhythm. It is not noticed that it is so. His career is not even at 50 percent yet. Will he be statistically the best European? He probably will."

At just 28, Nikola Jokic is just entering his prime. He's already among the best players in the world. He has a chance to win another MVP next season and add a second NBA championship.

