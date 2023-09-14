WTF is wrong with these guys?": 50 Cent outraged as Onyx's Fredro Starr takes credit for Michael Jordan's iconic bald look

American rapper 50 Cent was not happy as he called out Onyx's Fredro Starr for implying that the rap group inspired Michael Jordan's bald look.

In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a video mocking Starr's claims about MJ earlier this year. The "In Da Club" artist called cap but didn't explain why.

"I'm not gonna say anything because I don't have to. LOL🤦‍♂️SMH 🤷🏽‍♂️WTF is wrong with these guys?" 50 Cent wrote.

In an interview with Shawn Prez of Vlad TV in March, Fredro Starr surprised everyone when Onyx took credit for Jordan's bald head.

"Michael Jordan cut his hair because of us," Starr said. "Michael Jordan cut his hair bald because of Onyx. Do the knowledge, n*gga. I know for a fact — what year did Michael Jordan cut his hair bald?"

Onyx was made up of four bald members, Starr, Sticky Fingaz, Big DS and Sonny Seeza. They were formed in 1988 but did not release their first studio album called Bacdafucup until 1993. If they had gone mainstream in 1993, they couldn't have inspired Jordan, as he was already bald then.

MJ began shaving his head in the late 1980s around the time when he won his first NBA MVP trophy in 1988. Jordan's hairline was receding at that point so he decided to just shave it all. He did have some stubble until 1990 but was basically without hair in 1988.

The only way Onyx could have a hand in Jordan's look was if they knew each other back in the day, but Onyx was formed in New York City. while Jordan was already living in Chicago in 1988.

Actor Marlon Wayans credited Michael Jordan for making the bald look cool

MJ at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami in 2022.

In an interview for the MJ-inspired film Air, actor and comedian Marlon Wayans credited the Chicago Bulls legend for making the bald look cool.

Wayans even joked that women should thank Jordan, as a lot of men decided to shave their receding hairlines.

"Beyond the sneaker, do you know Michael Jordan, the trend of like, the fact that he shaved his head bald," Wayans said.

"Do you know how many men shaved their head bald? Now, women be grateful because there'd be a lot of homie to clown-looking men out there with weird hair if it wasn't for Jordan. So God bless Jordan."

